Bong Go, Mayor Jeannie Sandoval led groundbreaking of Malabon’s 5th SHC

MALABON City—Mayor Jeannie Sandoval together with Senator Bong Go led the groundbreaking ceremony for Malabon’s 5th Super Health Center (SHC) in Hulong Duhat baranggay.

The Hulong Duhat Super Health Center (HDSHC) will provide comprehensive outpatient medical and dental care. Malabon also plans to include a smoking cessation clinic in the Center. The HDSHC will offer basic laboratory examinations, basic emergency services and minor surgeries along with ambulance, and pharmacy services.

“We hear of families who postponed health care because they couldn’t afford it,” said Dr. Bernadette Bordador, officer-in-charge of Malabon’s Health and Sanitation Department. “This is unacceptable under Mayor Jeannie’s administration and I am excited to see the difference that our [HDSHC] will make.”

The HDSHC is strategically located to cater to a cluster of regular Health Centers in Malabon City. This includes the health centers of Dampalit, Muzon, Flores, Bayan-Bayanan, Baritan, Concepcion, and the current Hulong Duhat regular health center.

“Malabueños do not have to choose between health care and basic necessities. We want to give the kind of health care that will keep them from getting sick. We want families to have physicians that are familiar with their cases. Our 5th Super health Center in Hulong Duhat brings us closer to that goal,” Sandoval said.

“We applaud Senator Bong Go, for pushing and supporting the improvement in our country’s health-care program. His initiative to make health care available for free through the Department of Health makes health care accessible in a way that has never been seen before,” added the mayor.

