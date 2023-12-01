BIR rolling out digital taxpayer IDN cards

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) announced it is now rolling-out the digital Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) ID as part of its efforts to modernize the bureau’s operations and eliminate fixers and scammers online.

BIR Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. issued Revenue Memorandum Circular 120-2023 that formally announced the availability of the digital TIN ID. The issuance of the digital TIN ID is an additional feature of the BIR’s “Online Registration and Update System” (Orus).

With the release of the digital TIN ID, taxpayers are no longer required to go to a physical BIR revenue district office to secure a physical TIN ID.

“The Digital TIN ID system shows our commitment to providing excellent taxpayer service. With this new system, we can eliminate the practice of fixers and scammers selling TIN online while giving taxpayers a convenient alternative in getting a TIN, instead of lining up at our Revenue District Offices,” Lumagui said last Thursday.

The BIR said the digital TIN ID serves as a valid government-issued identification document acceptable across various government agencies, local government units, banks, employers and other institutions. The authenticity of an individual’s digital TIN ID can be verified through the BIR’s Orus using a Quick Response (QR) code, it added.

“Unlike physical TIN cards, the Digital TIN ID does not require a signature. The authenticity of the Digital TIN ID can be verified online through the Orus just by scanning the QR Code appearing in the Digital TIN ID using a mobile device camera,” it said. Individual taxpayers with existing TIN can now start applying for digital TIN ID through the Orus.

The BIR emphasized that both the physical TIN card and digital TIN ID are valid identifications with holders of the latter not being required to secure a physical card. The BIR’s latest circular outlined the guidelines on how to secure a digital TIN ID such as the photo dimensions required, updating of contact information, among others.

“The Digital TIN ID is free and not for sale. Taxpayers availing of the services of online sellers of TIN ID assistance risk the possibility of getting invalid/fake TIN and wrong taxpayer type classification, which may impact on their future transactions with the BIR,” the BIR said.