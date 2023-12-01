Ataydes give hope to underprivileged young athletes

YOUNG aspiring athletes have been the centerpiece of the country’s grassroots system for the past few decades, leading to the growth of many successful stories of various great Filipino sports personalities that overcome poverty by excelling globally through sports.

Quezon City First District Rep. Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde, a member of the House Youth and Sports Development Committee, and his uncle Mike Atayde are known for their passion in developing the youth through sports to achieve their dreams.

For their noble efforts, they will receive a special citation from the Philippine Olympic Committee-Philippine Sports Commission (PSC-POC) Media Group for nurturing underprivileged kids to achieve their full potential on Monday during the 3rd Siklab Youth Sports Awards at the Market! Market! Activity Center Ayala Malls, BGC in Taguig City.

The young Atayde is very supportive to the initiative of his father’s brother Mike as one of the creators of the Youth Football League (YFL) to keep the youth football clubs relevant to the kids and the football club Davao Aguilas.

The YFL has discovered a lot of under-18 talents like Lien Dale Manuel from Tondo who is a scholar of Treston in BGC and Lhei Ycong was another Tondo footballer who joined the all-girls team with Forza FC and now a scholar of Wood Rose in Ayala Alabang.

Sharing the limelight during the awards night backed by MVP Sports Foundation, Smart/PLDT, CEL Logistics, NLEX, Pacquiao 3-in-1 Coffee and JC are Blue Hydra Rising Stars awardees Zhaoyu Capilitan of chess, rowing’s Ayona Huerto, skateboarding’s Mazel Alegado, fencer Jodie Danielle Tan, jiu-jitsu’s Aielle Aguilar and Yanna Marte.

There are hundreds of kids that become scholars through the YFL since 2017 that give hope to less fortunate kids to play the sport and achieve their dreams.

The actor-lawmaker, on the other hand, is also supportive not only to football but also to other sports especially in his district in Quezon City, as he recently organized a high quality D1 basketball league, and other projects to benefit the youth.

Leading the awardees are Alex Eala of tennis, World Combat Games gold medalist Alyssa Kylie Mallari of muay thai, weightlifting world youth champion Prince Keil de los Santos and 20 other athletes from different sports named as Go For Gold Siklab Young Heroes during the gala for the finest Filipino athletes.

Bianca Bustamante of motor sports, boxer Ronel Suyom, javelin thrower Gennah Malapit, fencers Alexa Larrazabal, Andrea Sayson and Red Dela Cruz will also likewise headline the event organized by the PSC-POC Media Group in partnership with the PSC and the POC.

Volleyball’s Khylem Progella, wushu’s Alexander Gabriel Delos Reyes, and jiu-jitsu’s Ellise Xoe Malilay and Ella Olaso will banner the Burlington Super Kids Award along with Peter Joseph Groseclose, ice hockey’s Kimberly Athena Sze, football’s Joaquin Antonio Collo and Hussein Perez Lorana of athletics.

Asia’s No. 1 pole vaulter EJ Obiena is the Sports Idol awardee while Asean Para Games multiple gold medalists Ariel Alegarbes and Angel Otom of swimming are the recipients of the Para Youth Star award during the event to be graced by Senator Christopher “Bong’’ Go as guest of honor and godfather awardee.

A total of 61 awardees from 33 sports belong to the 2023 class of the Siklab Youth Sports Awards.