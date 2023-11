Marco Polo Ortigas-Manila general manager Richard Simmons (center) recently led the lighting of the hotel’s Christmas tree.

He was joined by (from left) Pasig City councilor Ma. Luisa De Leon, Department of Tourism-National Capital Region director Sharlene Zabala-Batin, Pasig City vice mayor Robert Vincent Jude Jaworski Jr., and Xin Tian Ti Development Corp. president and CEO Samuel L. Po.