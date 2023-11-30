theright.fit: the free all-in-one influencer management platform launches in the Philippines

theright.fit, the platform that helps brands and creators meet is now available in the Philippines. The platform has enabled thousands of collaborations with successful campaigns reaching new audiences and creating user-generated content.

With an insider’s view of the global creator economy, theright.fit has seen this sector of the Philippines go from strength to strength. The team is excited to join the community and help reshape the Filipino digital creator landscape by empowering creators and brands with world-class tools that enable them to collaborate as equals. All with 0% commission.

Brands can directly interact with creators for faster communication.

Changing The Way Brand and Creators Meet

Traditional creator search methods rely on scrolling through content and profiles or using discovery tools. Outcomes often hinge on whether creators respond or not. Brands posting campaigns on theright.fit platform, receive applications directly from matched creators who want to work with them. This more efficient process can work on its own or in combination with a brand’s existing tools and processes.

Helping Reduce Risk On Influencer Marketing Spend

Collaborations with new creators have an inherent risk for brands. To address this, the platform features rich creator profiles, including:

An integrated social feed including popular and sponsored content providing examples of the creator’s style and production capabilities.

Ratings and reviews written by previous clients offering insights into working with the creator on a project.

Audience and engagement stats are on hand for quick analysis to ensure an authentic alignment with the brand, the target audience, and campaign objectives.

Creator metrics are detailed down to the psychographic characteristics of their audience.

Helping Brands and Creators Collaborate as Equals

True partnerships achieve the best outcomes. With that in mind, the platform allows brands to define clear and fair terms for collaborations and specify a diverse set of deliverables. They can then detail instructions for posting and request terms for usage, boosting and exclusivity.

Marketers can motivate creators with a range of flexible incentives including fees, gifting or a combination of both. They can even select preferred payment methods including credit card and bank transfer.The platform’s integrated chat allows both parties to remain aligned from application. Content approval, posting, and post-campaign reporting can happen all in one place.

This approach allows marketers to move faster with creators who understand their brand and collaborate with transparency, clarity and no limitations.

Built for Brands of All Sizes

Whether a solo entrepreneur or a team within a global giant, the platform offers a right-size solution for everyone.

Some marketers are apprehensive about investing time in new products. So theright.fit makes it easy to experience the whole platform at no cost. ‘Core’ users can have one active campaign live at any time, and collaborate with up to three creators on that campaign absolutely free.

There’s no need to book a demo or meet with a salesperson, just sign up and get started. It’s as simple as creating a campaign today and booking a creator tomorrow, all with 0% commission.

A Premium Toolset and Premium Service

For brands with heavier collaboration needs, the ‘Plus’ package provides an optional premium toolset that enables them to go deeper into creator analytics and scale collaborations more efficiently. This unlocks up to five simultaneous active campaigns, unlimited bookings per campaign, and full analytics for every creator on the platform.

Businesses with big collaboration needs but who are short on internal resources can choose a ‘Studio’ package. This gives them access to a team of industry experts to deliver an end-to-end solution on their campaigns. They provide a brief and theright.fit will do the rest.