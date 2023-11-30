Rise in China’s respiratory illness monitored―DOH

SECRETARY Teodoro J. Herbosa announced that health authorities are closely monitoring the rise in China of respiratory illnesses but assured there’s no cause for worry yet.

Herbosa said in a media briefing last Wednesday there’s no new virus

“It’s the common diseases like mycoplasma, pneumonia, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus,” the Health Secretary said, noting that the reported increase in cases of respiratory illness in China is due to the winter season there.

“It is not a new virus, he stressed, adding that it is “part of the seasonal endemic respiratory illness.”

In the Philippines, he added, “We have yet to report a rise in the cases of respiratory illnesses.”

In an advisory issued on November 29, the DOH reiterated it has reached out to the International Health Regulations National Focal Point of China to request for additional information.

“At present, continued surveillance and reporting of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) in the country indicated that cases have started to plateau,” the DOH said.

Nonetheless, the DOH has assured the public that the “response measures are in place” against possible increases in cases, and that its Epidemiology Bureau (EB) shall continue to strengthen ILI surveillance in coordination with the World Health Organization and China.

“The DOH urges the public, especially children and the elderly, to stay vigilant and apply layers of protection , including voluntary masking, regular washing of hands, ensuring adequate ventilation, isolating when ill, and most importantly, getting vaccinated,” the DOH said.