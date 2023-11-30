Pivoting to an eco-friendly and clean beauty regimen this holiday season

IF you are planning to go eco-friendly with your gift-giving this holiday season, why not gift them with these clean beauty products found at SM Store.

SM Store, has an extensive collection of eco-friendly products that will make it easy for you and your friends to adopt an eco-friendly and clean beauty regimen and these are tagged under Green Finds. These sustainable items are made using natural ingredients that are produced from renewable raw materials.

Items under Green Finds contain better ingredients as they contain paper or palm oil ingredients from responsibly managed forests or plantations. They also have better packaging made of recycled plastic or paper content to help save our oceans.

Green Finds also come from in refill packages that will allow you to use your original container again and again to reduce waste. Lastly, Green Finds have Clean Beauty Products that are mindfully created from natural ingredients that you can trust and free from harmful ingredients. These products can be a great option for those with skin conditions and health concerns.

To start your clean beauty regimen, consider buying the Watsons Naturals line of products that include Coconut Shampoo, Argan Oil Hair Shampoo and the refill version and the Olive Body Lotion.

Other items to consider are the Neutrogena Hydroboost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel Refill; Bioten Whitening Face Serum Skin Glow; Garnier Bright Complete Anti Acne Serum and Dove Body Wash Refill Pouch Deeply Nourishing.

“Clean beauty is something that more and more shoppers should try. At SM Beauty, we try to give our beauty customers the best and widest array of clean beauty choices to support a more eco-conscious lifestyle. Whether it be for their every self-care routine or for gifting this holiday season, I am sure they will find something here,” said Sharon P. Decapia, AVP for Marketing, PR & Sustainability, Watsons Philippines.

SM Store has Green Finds that make green living easy for customers by promoting products that are eco-friendly, made from natural and local ingredients. Together with their partners, SM Store offers product options that help promote the well-being of communities and our planet.