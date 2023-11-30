PBBM declares National Bike-to-Work-Day

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has declared the last working day of every November as “National Bike-to-Work-Day” for the goal of accelerating the mainstreaming of cycling.

In his Proclamation No. 409, which he issued through Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin last Tuesday, President Marcos said the measure is in line with the goal of the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028 to develop active transportation networks.

Based on the latest PDP, pedestrians and cyclists should be given the highest priority in the hierarchy of road users.

The two-page proclamation noted there is a need to “raise public awareness on the viability of cycling as a mainstream mode of transportation” to help improve local cycling infrastructures.

It also noted the measure will allow the country to be better prepared for future health emergencies, wherein public transportation operations will be stopped or greatly restricted.

Marcos tasked the Inter-Agency Technical Working Group on Active Transport (IATWG-AT) of the Department of Health (DOH) to identify programs and activities for the celebration of the National Bike-to-Work-Day.

All other national government agencies and instrumentalities are encouraged to help in the said IATWG-AT initiatives.

In its survey results last September, the Social Weather Station said that at least one member of 10 million households nationwide used a bike.

It noted 7.5 million Filipino households cycle as recreation, while 6.7 million do it as an essential activity.