₱1 million and more cash prizes and others up for grabs

FOR the first time ever, Kapuso Bigay Premyo Panalo Season 8 will make one lucky winner a very merry millionaire by giving away the grand prize of P1 million cash tax-free.

GMA Network has launched the eighth season of its Kapuso Bigay Premyo Panalo this Christmas.

Starting November 25, 2023, mamimili and sari-sari store owners nationwide who join the Kapuso Bigay Premyo Panalo Season 8 will also have more cash prizes to look forward to: daily winners of P700, weekly winners of P7,000, and P100,000.

To join, mamimili and sari-sari store owners just need to follow the mechanics cited in www.gmanetwork.com/GMAPromos.

Winners of the the holiday promo will be done weekly via Facebook Live announcements on the official GMA Promos Facebook Page (www.facebook.com/GMAPromos) and TikTok (@gmapromos).

The Kapuso Bigay Premyo Panalo Season 8 runs from November 25, 2023 until February 2, 2024. The announcement of the grand winners will be on February 24, 2024.