Need a dose of happy? Here are superfood recipes to help turn your mood around

WHEN you’re feeling down, the common reflex is to grab comfort food, which usually means ultra-processed, high-in-sugar-and-fat fastfood selections. However, this is counterproductive because research suggests that consuming more fruits and vegetables leads to higher levels of happiness and life satisfaction. This is because fruits and vegetables carry essential nutrients and antioxidants that promote a positive impact on your emotional and mental well-being.

Understandably, adding more plant foods to the daily table can be challenging as it can sometimes require more time and effort to prep and serve. Filipino plant-based brand Sekaya can help you easily incorporate more plants into your dishes with Sekaya Raw Actives, a convenient line of nutrient-dense and plant-based superfood powders that enhance daily performance, energy and mood. Sekaya Raw Actives Daily Greens, in particular, is a versatile pantry staple, with each serving packing up phytonutrients equivalent to 50 leaves of spinach and kale.

This powerful combo makes Daily Greens a potent pick-me-up. The superfood powder contains vitamin C and B vitamins that help the brain protect and transport serotonin and dopamine, also known as “happy hormones,” to the cells in the body. The leafy greens’ high fiber content also stabilizes blood sugar levels, reducing mood swings and irritability. Plus, they provide essential minerals such as magnesium and potassium, which both help reduce anxiety and enhance cognitive function.

The best part is Daily Greens can be effortlessly mixed into mood-lifting meals and beverages, as highlighted in these Sekaya recipes. The spinach-and-kale powder can be used to make Plant-Based Pesto by blitzing it with nuts, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil for the pesto sauce. For more flavor and health benefits, make sure to add loads of basil leaves, which act as an adaptogen that helps the body manage stress and maintain balance.

Stay refreshed and hydrated by blending Daily Greens with pineapple, cucumber, and lemon juice for a luscious Green Glow Juice. For more benefits, mix in Sekaya Raw Actives Barley Green that’s rich in fiber and prebiotics to foster gut health, which contributes to better mood and sustained energy levels. Fancy some comforting dessert? Combine Daily Greens with a chocolate drink and oat cream, then pour into popsicle molds and freeze overnight. The chocolate in these Plant-Based Chocolate Creamsicles is rich in flavanols, which are known for their anti-inflammatory and antidepressant properties.

With the link between diet and mood more apparent than ever, it’s time to explore convenient plant-based options like Sekaya Raw Actives that offer an easy and delightful way to reap the benefits of nature’s most nutritious superfoods that invigorate both body and mind.

GREEN GLOW JUICE

Ingredients:

1 scoop/5g SRA Barley Green

1 scoop/5g SRA Daily Greens

1⁄4 cup pineapple slices

juice of 1⁄2 lemon

1⁄2 cucumber

250ml water



Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a blender and serve. Feel free to add ice into the mix for a green glow slush.

PLANT-BASED PESTO

Ingredients (sauce):

1 scoop/5g SRA Daily Greens

2 cups packed fresh basil (large stems removed)

3 tbsp pine nuts, walnuts or cashew nuts

3 large cloves garlic (peeled)

2 tbsp freshly-squeezed lemon juice

3 to 4 tbsp nutritional yeast

1⁄4 tsp sea salt (plus more to taste)

1⁄4 tsp freshly-ground black pepper

2 to 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Pasta:

150g pasta

1⁄2 white onion

3 cloves of garlic

1⁄2 cup of sliced shiitake or button mushrooms

1⁄2 cup of sundried tomatoes

1⁄4 cup of black olive

Instructions:

Boil your choice of pasta/cook as per instructions. Blend nuts with salt, pepper, nutritional yeast, garlic, lemon juice, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and Daily Greens. Adjust seasoning according to preference. Sauté onion, garlic, mushrooms. Add sundried tomatoes and/or black olives before heat goes down. Serve the pasta with the pesto sauce and the sautéed ingredients and top with plant-based parmesan and fresh basil leaves.

PLANT-BASED CHOCOLATE CREAMSICLES

Ingredients:

1 scoop/5g of SRA Daily Greens

chocolate drink of choice (recipe uses a soy-based chocolate)

oat cream

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix until homogeneous. Pour the mixture into popsicle molds and freeze overnight.