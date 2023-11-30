Motorcycle RFID seen to cut motorbike crimes

SEN. Joseph Victor Ejercito has asked Land Transportation Office-Traffic Safety Division officer-in-charge Danilo Encela to explain the use of the Radio Frequency identification (RFID) installed in motorcycles.

According to Encela, the RFID contains the basic information about the motorcycle concerned— the file number, plate number, chassis number and the engine number.

The Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights had conducted the second public hearing Wednesday, on Senate Bill No. 159 or the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act filed by Ejercito.

“With the RFID, the plate number cannot be transferred from one vehicle to the other. But we can also put additional information in the RFID like the owner’s name or whether the vehicle has been tagged with alarm,” Ejercito explained.