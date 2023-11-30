Megaworld Hotels and Resorts Kickstarts partnership with Habitat for Humanity 

Manila Philippines – “We go back to what matters most and that’s building meaningful relations through meaningful experiences extending not only to guests of MHR but also in the communities that we serve” shares Cleofe Albiso, Managing Director of Megaworld Hotels and Resorts.

Megaworld Hotels and Resorts enunciates the message of heartfelt giving as they extend help this holiday season kickstarting their partnership with Habitat for Humanity! Through the charitable organization’s “Bahay ni Juan” housing project, MHR through its 6 brands and 12 hotels located across the Philippines are working together to raise funds to build homes for deserving Filipinos.

Combining the efforts of MHR and Habitat for Humanity, the two organizations share the dream of putting to life “Bringing Hearts, Building Homes, and Hope for Every Juan,” partnership project. Scaling their efforts, the vision is to generate TWO MILLION pesos worth of support through persistent awareness drives and project donations.

Megaworld Hotels and Resorts, in alignment with Megaworld Corporation’s ME Green Sustainability program, is pulling all stops to activate all possible ways to support this worthwhile advocacy. They start with their base of 2,000 employees. Through MHR’s internal “Circle of Happiness” culture program, the hotel chain extends sponsorships for Habitat for Humanity’s charity dinners. And at the same time organizes its teams to dedicate volunteer hours for building new homes and needed refurbishments in specific sites.

Now, guests also can help when they visit MHR properties from across the Philippines located in Boracay, Cebu, Iloilo, NCR and Tagaytay. Donations may be done over the counter, upon check-in, or any time during their stay. For more information on how you can participate, feel free to message any of MHR’s hotels through facebook and other social media platforms or visit www.megaworldhotels.com.