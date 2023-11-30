Marcos cancels trip to Dubai for COP28, cites ‘important developments’ in case of 17 PHL seafarers seized in Read Sea

CONCERNED over the safety of 17 Filipino seafarers taken hostage in the Red Sea, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. cancelled his scheduled trip this week to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).



In his X account (formerly Twitter), the chief executive announced he will no longer push through with his COP28 participation.



“In light of important developments in the hostage situation involving 17 Filipino seafarers in the Red Sea, I have made the decision not to attend COP28 in Dubai tomorrow,” Marcos announced an hour before his scheduled flight.



Malacañang has yet to elaborate on the new development concerning the Filipino seafarers as of press time.



Instead, the President said he will convene a meeting to dispatch a high-level delegation to Tehran, Iran to help the affected Filipino sailors. Iran is believed to be a key backer of the Houthi rebels in Yemen, which has been wracked by civil war. The Houthis boarded the Filipinos’ vessel, Galaxy Leader, which they apparently mistook as Israeli-owned.



He gave assurances that his administration is “doing all it can to ensure the safety” of the affected seafarers.



Marcos tasked Environment Secretary Ma. Antonio Yulo-Loyzaga to lead the Philippine delegates at the COP28 “and articulate the country’s statement” on his behalf.



During the event, the President was supposed to deliver a speech calling on the international community to honor their commitments related to climate change, particularly financing.



Last week, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed that a Houthi armed group in Yemen hijacked the cargo vessel, Galaxy Leader, in the Red Sea.



Of the 25 crew members of the ship, 17 are Filipinos.



DFA said the abducted Filipinos were safe and were able to talk to their families last week.



It said it was coordinating with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and foreign governments to help secure the release of the affected sailors.