Manila forms team to inspect Brazil’s meat exporters

Manila will send an inspection mission to Brazil as the South American country is seeking system-wide accreditation that will allow its establishments to export animals, meat and meat products to the Philippines.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. issued Special Order (SO) 1435 that formed and authorized the sending of an inspection mission to Brazil for the accreditation of Brazilian foreign meat establishments (FMEs).

“In view of the application of the Government of Brazil for System Accreditation, a DA [Department of Agriculture] Inspection Mission for Foreign Meat Establishment accreditation to Brazil is hereby created and shall be composed of technical experts on border control, animal health, and meat inspection from the National Meat Inspection Service and the Bureau of Animal Industry [BAI],” Laurel said.

Under prevailing rules and regulations, a country may seek two types of accreditations to export meat and meat products to the Philippines—a system-wide or an FME-specific accreditation.

In a system-wide accreditation, all locally accredited FMEs by an exporting country can export meat products to the Philippines while an FME-specific accreditation only allows specific firms to ship meat products to the country.

“Prior to accreditation, on-site assessment of the veterinary services, animal health and food safety control of the exporting country has to be undertaken,” Laurel added.

Under the order, the inspection mission is tasked to prepare the import risk analysis (IRA) design and conduct the on-site inspection and document validation.

Furthermore, the mission is expected to prepare and submit its report to the DA Accreditation Review Board within 30 days from the completion of the IRA, on-site inspection, and validation.

The members of the mission are entitled to claim their respective salaries, pre-departure expenses, round-trip economy airfare, and 50 percent of the daily subsistence allowance based on UNDP rate. They are also entitled to clothing allowance.

Brazil has is now one of the Philippines’s key sources of imported meat, particularly chicken and pork.

In 2022, Brazil was the country’s top chicken meat import source and was the second largest supplier of pork to the Philippines.

The country imported 235.256 million kilograms of chicken meat and 79.109 million kilograms of pork from Brazil last year, based on BAI data.