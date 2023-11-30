LTO to hold nationwide multiple motor vehicle registration drives

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) plans to conduct a nationwide caravan to encourage “delinquent owners to register their motor vehicles amid the strict implementation of “No Registration, No Travel” Policy.

According to LTO Chief Vigor Mendoza II, the agency will coordinate with the local government, particularly at the barangay level, to launch multiple motor vehicle registration campaigns.

”At the barangay level, it will be easier for our barangay officials to identify which and how many of their constituents have unregistered motorcycles and vehicles. That’s why we will be seeking their help on this matter,” he said.

Citing data from the LTO, Mendoza said around 24.7 million motor vehicles, mostly motorcycles, have expired motor vehicle registration. Metro Manila, Central Luzon and Calabarzon regions have the most number of delinquent motor vehicles.

“By conducting the motor vehicle registration caravan, we at the LTO show that we are not only about enforcement. We will bring the services of the LTO closer to our clients,” he added.

Mendoza noted that the LTO will “simplify” the entire registration process, including providing assistance to clients who have difficulty in using online platforms.

“This is an extra effort on our part at the LTO, but all the hard work will be worth it because what we are ensuring here is the road worthiness of the vehicles, which is the mandate of your LTO,” Mendoza said.

The LTO is currently conducting aggressive implementation of the “No Registration, No Travel” policy which has so far resulted in the apprehension of “hundreds of motor vehicles across the country.”