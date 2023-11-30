ICTSI: Australian unit to complete expansion project by end of 2023

International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) said on Wednesday the Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT) is “on track” to complete Phase 3A of its expansion project by yearend.

The expansion project is being carried out in two phases. It involves the investment of P8.64 billion or AUD235 million.

Phase 3A includes extending the quay by 71 meters, totaling 735 meters, which enables the terminal to accommodate two 366-meter vessels simultaneously. The company said it will increase the Australian terminal’s capacity by 30 percent to 1.25 million TEUs.

Upgrades are also being made on the landside. The addition of three new storage blocks and 15 new truck lanes aims to increase the terminal’s time slot offerings by up to 30 percent per hour from January 2024.

Phase 3A also involves the acquisition of state-of-the-art equipment, including two ship-to-shore (STS) cranes, six automated container carriers (ACC), and six automated stacking cranes (ASC).

The ACCs and ASCs have been operational since August, while the STS cranes are expected to be fully operational by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Phase 3B, scheduled for completion in 2025, will further enhance the terminal’s capabilities through the acquisition of another automated STS crane, three ACCs, four ASCs, and construction of two additional storage blocks.

“The project is a substantial leap forward for VICT. It will redefine the container terminal landscape at the Port of Melbourne and set new industry standards for operational efficiency and capacity,” VICT CEO Bruno Porchietto said.

“With the expanded capacity and new equipment, VICT will be able to service larger vessels—particularly the neo-Panamax ships with capacities of up to 14,000 TEUs—­and introduce economies of scale across the supply chain. All these improvements represent our commitment to delivering the best service to our customers at the Port of Melbourne.”