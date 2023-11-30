Group to government: Cancel China-backed projects

Deepening ties with China at a time of geopolitical tensions would be disadvantageous for the country, according to nongovernment organization Infrawatch Philippines.

Instead, Infrawatch PH Convenor Terry Ridon said the government should re-evaluate existing China-funded projects and consider the cancellation of Chinese financing for several big-ticket infrastructure projects.

“In the delicate game of international relations, economic dependencies can become geopolitical vulnerabilities. Our economic strategies should not leave us exposed to pressures from a nation that challenges our territorial sovereignty,” Ridon said.

Infrawatch said based on the list of foreign-assisted projects in the 2024 Budget of Expenditures and Sources of Financing, there are currently six major infrastructure projects financed through Chinese loans.

“Canceling these projects is a definitive way to assert our national interests and sovereignty. It sends a strong signal to Beijing that we are serious about defending our sovereignty,” Ridon said.

The projects with the highest cost is the PNR South Long Haul Project, the 380-kilometer railway will link Calamba in Laguna and Legaspi in Albay. The project, set to be constructed from 2016 to 2024, has a total price tag of P175.3 billion.

Infrawatch also said there are other projects listed for Chinese Official Development Assistance (ODA), such as the P80.528-billion Davao City Expressway Project, the P39.22-billion Ambal-Simuay River and Rio Grande de Mindanao River Flood Control Projects, and the P23.04-billion Samal Island Davao City Connector (SIDC) Project.

The list also includes the P15.291-billion Priority Bridges crossing Pasig-Marikina River and Manggahan Floodway Bridges Construction Project, under the China Government Financing Facility and the P1.17-billion Metro Manila Flood Management Project, Phase I (MMFMP1).

Infrawatch said one project listed as a grant from China is now underway—the P4.2-billion China Aid Localized Project for Davao River Bridge (Bucana Bridge).

Apart from these projects, there are several loan agreements tagged as “flagship projects” by the Department of Finance, including the loan agreement for the New Centennial Water Source-Kaliwa Dam Project, the Chico River Pump Irrigation Project (programmed to be finished by 2022), and the Safe Philippines Project Phase 1, which has been scrapped in 2022 by the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Infrawatch also cautioned against projects like the scrapped P20-billion Safe Philippines Project, which nearly allowed the installation of thousands of CCTV cameras by a Chinese firm in Manila and Davao City.

“This should be a wake-up call. We must vigilantly guard against such agreements that threaten our national security and sovereignty,” Ridon said.

Infrawatch issued the statement following Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan’s recent statement that sought to separate the Philippines’s economic relations with China from the ongoing territorial disputes.

Earlier, the chief of the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) said the Philippines cannot afford to wait for Chinese ODA to finance three railway projects.

The ODA from China has been eyed to bankroll the Philippine National Railways (PNR) South Long-Haul Project, the Mindanao Railway Project and the Subic-Clark Railway Project.

However, Balisacan said the government has yet to receive any commitment from the Chinese government regarding the status of Beijing’s pledge. Manila has not even received documents pertaining to these ODA, added Balisacan.

The Neda chief also said the Philippines “cannot delay the completion of these projects” because of the economic impact these projects can contribute to Mindanao or the Bicol region, home to a number of poor Filipinos.

Balisacan said these railways can spur regional development in the countryside that would be crucial not just for stimulating economic growth but also for poverty reduction.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





