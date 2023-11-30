EDC to issue fixed-rate bonds

Lopez-led Energy Development Corp. (EDC), a subsidiary of First Gen Corp., is raising P10 billion from the issuance of fixed-rate bonds to partly finance the power firm’s renewable energy (RE) projects.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, the board of directors of EDC has approved the public offering, issuance, and listing of the second tranche of its shelf registered Asean Green Bond Program of up to P10 billion fixed-rate bonds. However, this is still subject to the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. (PDEx).

The first tranche amounting to P5 billion was listed on the PDEx on June 25, 2021.

EDC Chief Finance Officer Erwin O. Avante said the P10 billion will form part of EDC’s budget for capital expenditures for 2024. “We have seven ongoing projects as of the moment but for this Asean green bond we will still finalize allocation which it will fund.”

EDC is the largest pure RE company in the Philippines, operating 1,181.8 megawatts (MW) of geothermal, 150 MW of wind, 132.8 MW of hydroelectric power, and 12 MW of solar power plants—for a total of 1,476.6 MW of clean and renewable energy, as of December 31, 2021.

Recognized as a world leader in wet steam field technology, EDC operates in various locations in the Philippines, including in Bicol, Leyte, Negros Island, and Mindanao.

EDC, through its subsidiaries, also operates the biggest combined wind and solar farm in the region, located in Burgos, Ilocos Norte, and substantial hydropower assets located in Nueva Ecija.

The company accounts for 19 percent of the country’s total installed RE capacity, and comprises 62 percent of the country’s total installed geothermal capacity based on the Philippine’s 2020 total installed capacity. It has put the Philippines on the map as the third largest geothermal producer in the world.

“The public’s strong support for the expansion of our 100 percent RE portfolio and the financial institutions’ commitment to focus only on funding low carbon power are crucial in speeding up that necessary transition to a decarbonized world. We all need to work together to achieve this while we still can,” said Avante.