DTI, lawmakers vow to tighten price monitoring of holiday items

Senator Mark Villar, chairman of the Senate Committee on Trade, Commerce, and Entrepreneurship, on Wednesday led Department of Trade and Industry- officials (DTI) in their price monitoring activity of Noche Buena items sold at stores in Divisoria.

“Ngayong malapit na po ang kapaskuhan, kailangan na mas mahigpit ang ating monitoring ng mga presyo ng produkto upang masigurado na magiging masaya ang Pasko ng ating kapwa Pilipino,” Villar said.

The Senator joined DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual and other DTI officials in inspecting food items usually present in the Filipino Noche Buena table. Some of these items include pasta packages, spaghetti and tomato sauce, sandwich spreads, and canned goods, among others.

They inspected whether these food items are following the 2023 Price Guide for Noche Buena products which was released by the Consumer Policy and Advocacy Bureau (CPAB) last November 21.

“Patuloy po tayong nakatutok sa mga presyo ng bilihin ngayong kapaskuhan. Atin pong sisiguraduhin na sumusunod ang ating mga sellers sa price guide ng DTI,” Villar added.

He emphasized the importance of the regular price monitoring activities for the protection of consumers, which in part is in compliance with the Price Act.

The senator said the Price Act ensures the availability of basic necessities and prime commodities at reasonable prices at all times while securing a fair return on investment for businesses.

“We are very festive people,” said Villar, adding that the annual celebration of Noche Buena is a fixture in the Filipino Christmas.

He said their price monitoring activity is being done to assist the DTI in giving protection to consumers for them to “celebrate in order and ensure that consumers have a happy Christmas celebration.”

At the same time, Villar, together with Pascual, called for the public’s help in reporting any merchant or vendor that is non-compliant with DTI’s SRP and quality standards.

For complaints, he advised the general public to call the DTI Hotline 1384 or to report this to any social media accounts of the agency.

Image credits: Roy Domingo





