DMW asks displaced OFWs to call hotline

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has created a hotline to provide aid to the over 10,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFW), who were displaced in 2015 and 2016 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and have yet to get their entitlements.

In an advisory, the agency said the concerned OFWs who were employed by Saudi firms that went bankrupt may request assistance via its hotline at +63920-517-1059.

They may also send their queries via email at saudiclaims@dmw.gov.ph.

DMW made the announcement after some of the displaced OFWs received checks from Saudi Arabian banks.

Local banks, however, were unable to process the checks, since these were in Saudi Riyal.

DMW Officer-in-charge Hans J. Cacdac earlier said they will be coordinating with their Saudi counterparts to address the matter.

Last year, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman committed to settle the unpaid claims of the displaced OFWs.

The Saudi government said it will allocate 2 billion Saudi riyal for the said payments.