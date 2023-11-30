Dito enterprise unit targets small firms, LGUs—exec

Dito Telecommunity Corp. launched on Tuesday its enterprise unit targeting the P70-billion small-and-medium-businesses market and local government units (LGUs).

Eric Alberto, the CEO of Dito, said the opportunity for Dito Business is “quite huge,” as the market “is not static,” and that many businesses and local governments have “not fully transformed and fully-enabled” yet.

“I don’t think the market is saturated. We have nearly a million enterprises registered and of that number, 800,000 are active and operating…a lot of their requirements are still underserved,” he said in a press conference late Tuesday.

Alberto estimated the enterprise market at P70 billion.

Dito Business will be competing against industry giants that have been offering enterprise-grade connectivity and business solutions to businesses, namely PLDT Inc., Globe Telecom Inc., and Converge ICT Solutions Inc.

What sets Dito Business apart, according to Dito Chief Revenue Officer Adel Tamano, is its 5G Standalone (SA) Fixed Wireless Access (FWA).

“Choosing Dito Business means choosing a standalone 5G network architecture that is independent of existing legacy infrastructures. This will future-proof your business—we are the only telco in the country that can legitimately claim this,” he said.

He added that only a 5G SA solution can “unleash the full potential of 5G,” which includes “enhanced speed, lower latency, and the ability to connect a massive number of devices simultaneously.”

Dito has yet to introduce the specific enterprise solutions that it will launch, but it is planning to to officially unveil them by the first quarter of 2024.

Alberto noted that Dito has high hopes for Dito Business, as consumers have become more digitally savvy, citing a study conducted by the International Data Corp.

With this, businesses and local governments, he said, must adapt to cater to the transformed needs of Filipino consumers, who now demand digital solutions in their daily tasks—from ordering food, hailing a ride, buying groceries, and even availing government services.

“This kind of shift in transformation and adoption is no longer reversible.”

Alberto said only “40 percent of enterprises in the country are digitally transformed.” The opportunity for Dito lies on the remaining. Another opportunity, he added, is for organizations to take Dito in as network redundancy.

Tamano said Dito can also capture the existing market, saying that it has not yet been saturated with 5G solutions.

Alberto expects Dito Business to be a “material contributor” to the company’s revenue base in the coming years.