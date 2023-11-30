Comelec bars Smartmatic from election bids

POLL technology company Smartmatic Philippines Inc. is disqualified from participating in any bidding “in all Comelec procurement,” Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia said on Wednesday.

The resolution from the En Banc stated: “Smartmatic Philippines, Inc. is disqualified and disallowed from participating in any public bidding process for elections, in the exercise of its administrative power to decide all matters affecting election and in pursuit of its constitutional mandate.”

However, Garcia clarified that the decision to disqualify Smartmatic was not based on a disqualification petition filed earlier in June, but on serious allegations in a case filed abroad, indicating alleged bribery involving the poll technology firm.

The petition filed locally in June sought to bar Smartmatic from bidding for the poll system in future elections.

Petitioners accused the company of “serious and grave irregularities” during the 2022 National and Local Elections (NLE).

The petition was signed by former Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Undersecretary Eliseo MIjares Rio Jr., former Comelec Commissioner Augusto Cadelina Lagman, Franklin Fayloga Ysaac, and Leonardo Olivera Odono.

Smartmatic had a hearing before the poll body on October 17, claiming that petitioners were propagating “disinformation.”

The company addressed Comelec last Saturday, urging the poll body to junk the disqualification bid. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/11/27/smartmatic-tells-comelec-to-junk-disqualification-bid/)

In an earlier statement, Smartmatic denied the petitioners’ allegations, stating that their accusations are “unfounded, presented as facts but lacking evidence.”

Based on ‘integrity’

Explaining the Comelec ruling, Garcia said, “It’s not based on the allegations of Rio and company.”

Contrary to the petitioners’ claims, the resolution stated that En Banc saw “no irregularities attended the conduct of the 2022 NLE,” and that their allegations have been “addressed by the Commission at length.”

The En Banc affirmed that the results from the random manual audit were consistent in the results, and that the petitioners admitted

that the parallel count of poll watcher Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) matched the transmitted results.

Instead, the commission based the decision on “the gravity of allegations related to bribery and compromised procurement process.” The allegations also “threaten to erode the public’s confidence” in the electoral system.

“In light of these findings, the Commission acknowledges the imminent peril to the integrity and robustness of our democratic institutions,” the resolution stated.

“We have to maintain the integrity of our electoral process. Para sa Bayan [For the country],” said Garcia.

Following the decision, Smartmatic expressed “disappointment” over the disqualification in a recent statement.

“Smartmatic expresses profound disappointment in the decision made by the Commission on Elections [Comelec] to disqualify Smartmatic from bidding on the 2025 contract for election technology,” the company stated.

According to the company, no Smartmatic company has been indicted in any country in connection with any election or election-related contract. Smartmatic has been providing Comelec poll machines and technology since 2010, when the country first implemented an automated election law. The company has urged the poll body to conduct the search “independently,” and to show the public any indictment of Smartmatic, claiming that there are none in the United States.

“Over the course of these 15 years, as we contributed technology and services to Comelec, we have consistently adhered to all their procurement processes during biddings and contract execution. Our significant role has played a key part in establishing the Philippines as a global model for election integrity,” said Smartmatic.