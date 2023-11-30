Budget gap narrows by 65% to P34.4 billion in October

THE state’s budget deficit in October plunged by more than one half on an annual basis to P34.4 billion as revenues expanded by a third, outpacing the growth of spending on an annual basis.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) said the national government’s budget deficit last month fell by 65.27 percent from the P99.1-billion deficit recorded in October of 2022.

“This was underscored by a notable 33.56-percent rise in revenue collections, outpacing government expenditure growth of 8.32 percent,” the Bureau of Treasury (BTr) said on Wednesday.

With the October fiscal performance, the national government’s (NG) year-to-date budget deficit stood at P1.018 trillion, 8.45 percent lower than the P1.112-trillion recorded shortfall in the same period of last year.

The actual January-to-October budget deficit of the national government is now about 68 percent of its P1.499-trillion programmed deficit for the whole year of 2023.

Revenue performance

THE state’s revenue collection in October reached P385.8 billion, 33.56 percent higher than last year’s P288.9 billion, as both tax and non-tax earnings rose on an annual basis.

“Cumulative collections from January to October also increased to P3.224 trillion, 9.41 percent or P277.4 billion better than the previous year’s achievement for the same period,” the Treasury said.

For the reference month, 92 percent of the total revenues came from tax collections, with both the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and Bureau of Customs (BOC) posting increases in their earnings. Total tax revenues in October rose by almost 35 percent year-on-year to P354.7 billion from P263.5 billion last year.

Tax revenue attributable to the BIR during the month was estimated at P274.4 billion, 46.94 percent over last year’s P186.8 billion. The Treasury traced BIR’s higher collection during the reference month to the value added tax (VAT) filings.

“The higher outturn for the period was attributed to the third quarter remittance of the Value-Added Tax returns due on October 25, 2023 by virtue of Memorandum Circular No. 5-20232, which was implemented starting January 2023,” the Treasury said.

From January to October, the BIR has collected P2.133 trillion already, about 80 percent of its programmed goal of P2.639 trillion for the year.

Meanwhile, the BOC’s net collection in October reached P77.9 billion, 3.83 percent higher than the P75.1 billion it posted in the same month of last year.

“This drove the agency’s overall January-October collection to P738.3 billion, making up 84.46 percent of the P874.2 billion [fiscal year] 2023 target and improving by 3.47 percent or P24.8 billion from last year’s comparable performance,” the Treasury said.

The state’s non-tax revenues in October rose by 22.32 percent to P31.1 billion from P25.4 billion, as earnings by both the Treasury and other offices rose on a year-on-year basis.

The BTr’s earnings grew by nearly 27 percent to P16.8 billion from P13.2 billion last year.

“The favorable outcome for the period was primarily bolstered by the increased earnings on NG deposits, BTr’s managed funds, and the NG’s share from Pagcor income,” the Treasury said. “The BTr’s [year-to-date] income amounting to P174.8 billion similarly grew by 22.31 percent or P31.9 billion year-on-year and already exceeded the P58.3 billion full-year program by almost threefold,” the Treasury added.

The Treasury said other non-tax revenues, such as privatization proceeds, rose by 17.25 percent to P14.3 billion from P12.2 billion in October last year.

State expenditures

THE national government’s expenditures in October grew by 8.32 percent to P420.2 billion from P387.9 billion, according to the Treasury. The Treasury attributed the year-on-year increase to better spending by various government agencies and larger interest payments.

“The expansion was mainly attributed to higher capital expenditures from the implementation of road infrastructure projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways, modernization program of the Department of National Defense, and foreign-assisted rail transport projects of the Department of Transportation,” the Treasury said.

“Larger interest payments, as well as maintenance and other operating expenses, particularly the expenditures of the Commission on Elections related to the conduct of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, also contributed to the higher spending outturn,” the Treasury added.

The Treasury said the national government’s disbursements from January to October reached P4.242 trillion, about 81.12 percent of the P5.228 trillion program amount for the year.

“Primary expenditures [net of interest payments] amounted to P361.2 billion in October, reflecting a 1.83 percent [P6.5 billion] increase over last year’s comparable level. Total primary expenditures as of the end of October also rose to P3.722 trillion, 2.69 percent [P97.5 billion] higher versus last year’s P3.625 trillion,” it said.

“October [interest payments] reached P59.0 billion, 77.74 percent or P25.8 billion above the previous year’s level. [Year-to-date] IP of P519.1 billion likewise grew by 19.84 percent or P85.9 billion [year-on-year],” it added.

Image credits: Bernard Testa





