Bangsamoro farmers, fishers undergo training on halal production

Davao City—The Bangsamoro Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform (Mafar) announced that it is training farmers and fishermen to make sure that halal practices are being observed down to where food is being produced.

The first training involving 35 farmers and fishers from Barangay Pakias of Bongao, Tawi-Tawi was held last November 25 and 26. The participants belonged to or were facilitated by the Tarbilang Foundation Inc. (TFI), a Tawi-Tawi based nongovernment organization.

The “Training on Halal Agri-Fishery Production,” focused on the basic concepts and principles of Halal, animal health care and maintenance, and halal fishery good practices, the Mafar said. It said it wanted to enhance the knowledge of local farmers and fisherfolks “and provide innovative insights in the trending and latest practices to boost their products and income.”

Mafar Tawi-Tawi Provincial Director Aidarus Nami and Municipal Officer Nurphy Ayub conducted the training.

Nami said that unlike in the past, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) would now reach the grassroots level.

“BARMM is working to ensure that all Bangsamoro will have equal opportunity for progress and development. I am also thankful to the participants for letting us serve you and sharing your time with us,” he added.

He thanked the Tarbilang Foundation “for initiating this collaboration for our farmers and fisherfolks because inclusive development is BARMM’s goal, meaning all of us are part of this development.”

TFI Executive Director Jurma Tikmasan also expressed her gratitude to the provincial director of Mafar Tawi-Tawi for the prompt approval of their request.

“We should be very happy because the BARMM government is with us, their support is felt by the people,” she said.