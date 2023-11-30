Arta pins hopes on Senate to clear P200-M fund hike

THE Anti-Red Tape Authority (Arta) has pinned its hopes on the Senate to approve the P200-million increase in its budget for 2024 so it could expand the coverage of its regional operations across the country.

Out of the agency’s almost P800-million budget request, Arta Secretary Ernesto V. Perez said the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) approved P280 million as its budget for 2024.

However, he noted that the House of Representatives inserted a P200-million increase in the agency’s budget for next year.

Currently, the Arta chief said the deliberation on the budget increase of Arta is now in the hands of the Senate.

“Nasa Senate na po ito nagkaroon na rin ng final deliberation. Hopefully the Senate kasi submitted for decision na ng Senate ito. We’ll soon find out and hopefully the Senate will also endorse the recommendation…the insertion of the lower house to increase our budget by P200 million,” Perez told reporters on the sidelines of the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Convention on Wednesday held in Pasay City.

According to the chief of the anti-red tape watchdog, the increase in the budget would be allotted to the expansion of its Regional Operations.

“We will use it to expand our Regional Operations because right now the regional operations of Arta is only composed of seven staff. With that, we can increase the number of employees. We will increase our regional offices,” Perez said, adding that the agency aims to cover all the regions in the country.

The eight regional field offices (RFOs) of Arta are located in Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, Eastern Visayas, Western Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Eastern Mindanao, and Western Mindanao.

Despite the agency’s “small” budget, Perez noed that they are still able to accomplish a lot with the backing of chambers of commerce.

For instance, during the EODB Convention on Wednesday, Arta inked Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI), and the Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (NordCham).

Last week, Perez said Arta inked an MOU with the Korean Chamber, and before that, with the Malaysian Chamber. In the future, he said the anti-red tape watchdog will also sign agreements with the European Chamber of Commerce and the American Chamber of Commerce.

“By entering into this Memorandum of Understanding we will make them champions so that their members who experience red tape will be able to let us know. And with Arta knowing, the members will no longer be apprehensive about being target of reprisals. Through the memorandum of understanding that we have signed we will capacitate them to refer any complaints by any of their members so that Arta can act accordingly,” Perez said, partly in Filipino.

For GPCCI’s part, President Stefan Schmitz said the collaboration with Arta is a “proactive step towards creating a more dynamic and competitive business landscape in the Philippines.”

NordCham Executive Director Jesper Svenningsen noted that while Nordic companies see the partnership with Arta as a “stepping stone” in attracting foreign investments, “we are looking forward to taking the next steps and making sure that our points of view are being heard and all the companies the we represent that they are also being heard and whatever bumps on the road [we see], Arta will help us…smoothen it out so business will be even better in the Philippines.”

Svenningsen added, “The improvements that are already done by ARTA are a very significant step and we see more interest for foreign investments in the PH from the Nordics; and I think this signing of the MOU today gives us another stepping stone to really take it to the next level.”