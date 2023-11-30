Ancajas believes Tapales will shock ‘Monster’ Inoue

MARLON “THE NIGHTMARE” TAPALES will shock the world when he upsets unified super bantamweight world champion Naoya “The Monster” Inoue, former world champion Jerwin Ancajas told BusinessMirror on Thursday.

“He [Tapales] really looked great and his condition was every inch better when he was training here,” said former International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas, referring to Tapales’s training in Las Vegas before moving camp to Baguio City two weeks ago.

Tapales wants to add Inoue’s World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Council super bantamweight belts to his IBF and World Boxing Association (WBO) super bantamweight titles in their December 26 fight at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

“Marlon’s speed is going to be a plus factor, his great experience as well,” said Ancajas, who’s scheduled to face Inoue’s brother, World Boxing Association bantamweight champion Takuma Inoue, early next year—their November 15 fight was postponed because of the Japanese’s rib injury.

Tapales (37-3 win-loss record with 19 knockouts) will fly to Tokyo at last a week before the fight along with his head trainer and coach Ernel Fontanilla and promoter JC Mananquil of Sanman Promotions.

Despite Inoue’s undefeated record in 25 fights with 22 knockouts, Ancajas expects Tapales to give “The Monster” the fight of his life.

“Inoue can’t count Marlon out. It’s going to be a great fight,” he said.

Top Rank chief Bob Arum, who’s promoting the fight, earlier gave Tapales a chance saying that “no fighter is unbeatable.”