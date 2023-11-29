Villar: Organic fertilizers could cut planting costs by ₧10B a year

Senator Cynthia Villar said organic fertilizers could save farmers some P10 billion annually.

“Organic fertilizer saves P10 billion,” Villar said, adding that reducing dependence on imported chemical fertilizers would result in multimillion savings for the country.

Villar, citing new composting facilities, reminded that “the current global demand greatly affects the entry of fertilizer imports in our country,” noting that “this caused limited local fertilizer supply that influenced the escalation of local prices.”

The senator, who is also chairperson of the Senate Agriculture and Food Committee, recalled that supertyphoon Ondoy caused damage to Camagong, the only producer of fertilizer found in Leyte.

Villar said she has allocated an annual budget for the procurement of composting facilities which are distributed nationwide by the Bureau of Soils and Water Management (BSWM), an attached agency of the Department of Agriculture.

“Aside from the huge savings, a composting facility helps reduce the volume of trash thrown in dumpsites,” said Villar during the turnover and launch of three composting facilities in Brgy. Zapote 5, in Bacoor City, Cavite last November 25.

“A composting facility turns bio-degradable wastes like kitchen wastes into organic fertilizer. Each composter can produce one ton organic fertilizer per month,” she added.

Villar said she provided her home city Las Piñas with 89 composting facilities which reduced the local government’s expenses on waste disposal.

Moreover, the senator enjoined the public to “share her passion to maintain a clean and healthy environment while giving jobs to our people and savings to our country.”