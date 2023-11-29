UST closing in on breaking NU’s seven-season reign in UAAP women’s basketball 

University of Santo Tomas is one win away from breaking National University’s seven-season dominance in University Athletic Association of the Philippines Women’s Basketball.

The Growling Tigresses showcased their composure in the fourth, taking down the eight-peat-seeking Lady Bulldogs, 76-72, to clinch Game One of the best-of-three UAAP Season 86 Finals on Wednesday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

UST will go for the championship — its first since Season 69 (2006) under then coach Peque Tan — on Sunday, 12 p.m., at the SMART Araneta Coliseum while NU, which never fell behind in the Finals during its reign, will shoot for an equalizer.

“So happy of course that finally, we have won against NU which is most important because this is the championship series. The girls really worked hard until the last second, they keep their composure,” said Growling Tigresses head coach Haydee Ong as UST broke a 20-game skid against the defending champions.

The last time the Tigresses won over the Lady Bulldogs was on August 31, 2012 — a 74-73 overtime conquest in the second round.

Nikki Villasin, Tacky Tacatac, Kent Pastrana, and Brigette Santos teamed up for the Growling Tigresses to turn a close 62-60 lead to a 73-65 eight-point margin with 3:30 left.

However, Aloha Betanio drained a three-pointer while Stef Berberabe drilled three of four free throws to pull the Lady Bulldogs within two with 1:10 remaining.

Rocel Dionisio then responded for UST with an open short stab inside off a beautiful dish from Pastrana with 54.6 seconds to go, 75-71.

After a pair of misses from both sides, Angel Surada was fouled for NU but she split her freebies, 72-75 with 19.9 seconds left.

Then a wild sequence of events ensued.

The Lady Bulldogs stole the Growling Tigresses’ inbound but Santos got it back for UST with 6.5 ticks.

Fouled again to hit penalty, Santos split her free throws for the final scoreline as Tin Cayabyab missed her shot the next play, snapping NU’s 12-game winning streak.

The graduating forward out of Calapandayan, Zambales ended up with 13 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Pastrana top-scored for UST with 15 points with six rebounds and four steals, while Tacatac had 14 points with 11 coming off the final frame.

Santos also came through with 12 points, seven steals, six rebounds, and four assists, while Villasin added 10 points.

Clarin paced NU with 18 points, six assists, and five rebounds, while Ann Pingol got 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Cayabyab was held to just five points on 1-of-6 shooting while Angel Surada was limited to just five points on a 2-of-8 clip but still seized 11 rebounds.