STI turns a profit in fiscal Q1 as revenues surge 30%

STI Education Systems Holdings Inc., owner of the largest network of private schools in the Philippines, said it swung to profit during its fiscal first quarter ending September 30.

The company recorded a net income of P19.75 million from last year’s loss of P47.6 million. Its revenues for the three-month period reached P650.65 million, some 30 percent higher than last year’s P500.35 million.

“The increase was primarily driven by the 27 percent increase in the total number of students of the group for the school year 2023-2024. Gross profit likewise increased by P108.5 million or 40 percent year-on-year,” it said.

Tuition and other school fees amounted to P505.4 million, up by 36 percent from last year due to an increase of 25,231 in the student population for School Year (SY) 2023-2024 at 119,543 compared to 94,312 enrollees in the previous year.

STI ESG’s wholly-owned and franchised schools registered an enrollment of 103,982 students, 22,285 or 27 percent more than the enrollment in the previous year. Percentage-wise, STI West Negros University Inc. registered the highest increase at 30 percent for this school year from the previous year.

The number of new students enrolled in Commission on Higher Education (CHED) programs went up by 33 percent or 8,425 to 34,274 from 25,849.

Enrollment in programs regulated by CHED rose by 25 percent to over 83,000 from the previous year’s 66,000 students. CHED programs bring in higher revenues per student.

Revenues from educational services and royalty fees both went up by 22 percent on the back of the 14-percent rise in the student population of franchised schools for SY 2023-2024.

Other revenues increased to P31.2 million from P20.3 million last year.

The total count of new students for the current academic year reached 55,982, a 35-percent growth from 41,565 new students in the previous school year.

A total of 103,982 of the entire student population of 119,543 enrolled in schools operated by the STI Education Services Group. The rest were students of iACADEMY and STI West Negros University.

STI Holdings’ financial year, consistent with its academic calendar, begins on July 1 and concludes on June 30 of the following year.