SMNI up for probe after claims of Romualdez’s P1.8B trip kitty

A deputy majority leader called on plenary last Tuesday to direct the House Committee on Legislative Franchises to investigate the Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) after claiming that Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and his entourage allegedly spent P1.8 billion in travel expenses.

Quezon Rep. David C. Suarez emphasized the prevalence of misinformation in the current environment and urged his fellow representatives to unite in seeking the truth.

“Unfortunately, we live in an environment of fake news. All of us are victims of fake news. And if we don’t stand up, rise, and be heard, how would they [people] know what the truth is?” Suarez said in a privilege speech.

The lawmaker said “it is in the spirit of transparency and accountability” that he is “humbly requesting” the chamber to direct the committee, in the exercise of its inherent oversight function, to investigate the matter immediately and other similar measures pending with the committee.

“I call on my colleagues to be one on this action for seeking the truth. We are all public officials. And we are all open to criticisms and public opinions. And unfortunately, open to fake news. And this was released by SMNI; it’s fake news. This is not true,” he said.

Suarez said he was able to watch the SMNI video.

“And in that video that was aired on SMNI, at 10:27 p.m., it says that Romualdez spent P1.8 billion, even more, on traveling along with his entourage,” Suarez said.

For his part, House Secretary General Reginald S. Velasco categorically refuted reports suggesting the existence of the travel fund allocated to Romualdez.

Describing the allegations as unfounded and false, Velasco emphasized these claims “are nothing more than an example of fake news intended to mislead the public and damage the reputation of both the Speaker and the entire legislative body.”

“We urge the public and the media to exercise caution and verify facts before sharing such baseless claims. The House of Representatives is committed to transparency and accountability, and the Office of the Secretary General can confirm that such a bloated amount for the Speaker’s travel expenses does not exist,” he said.