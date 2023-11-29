Senate urged to pass bill vs. scammers

A measure seeking to impose stringent penalties against digital financial fraud should be prioritized by members of the Upper Chamber of Congress, a Congressman said last Tuesday.

Bicol Saro Partylist Rep. Brian Raymund S. Yamsuan issued the appeal as he expressed concern on “the alarming surge” in fake bank and e-wallet advisories circulated by scammers.

According to Yamsuan, the scams have become “so prevalent that banks have resorted to sending numerous messages to their clients” through text, emails and other messaging platforms, warning them about these deceptive schemes.

After phishing, in which scammers use fake emails and links to trick potential victims into revealing their personal and financial data, these fraudsters have now resorted to smishing (sending bogus text messages) and vishing (making fraudulent calls)—both with the same purpose as phishing, the lawmaker explained.

Yamsuan said consumers need to be protected from these fraudulent tactics through the passage of the proposed Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act (Afasa), which the House of Representatives already passed in May this year under House Bill (HB) 7393.

“On top of providing a shield of protection to consumers, the AFASA will also help safeguard the integrity of our financial system. We urge the Senate to pass its version of the Afasa to assure the public that they can continue to trust our financial system as we go forth with our inevitable shift to a digital economy,” said Yamsuan, one of HB 7393’s authors.

Fastrack Afasa

THE lawmaker noted that mobile wallet providers and telecommunications companies have been urging Congress to fast-track the approval of the Afasa.

While the Lower Chamber has already passed its version of the Afasa, a counterpart measure remains pending at the Senate committee level.

The House version provides heavy penalties against online scams perpetrated on a large scale. Under the bill, if the online scam is committed by a syndicate (defined as a group of three or more persons), done on a large scale, or using a mass mailer, such crimes are classified as acts of economic sabotage punishable with life imprisonment and a fine ranging from P1 million to P5 million.

Yamsuan said cases of deceptive tactics employed by cybercriminals could increase this coming holiday season and spill over to online shopping sites where people could fall prey to fake websites that allow scammers to get hold of the details of their victims’ credit cards or bank accounts.

He also pointed out that since the implementation of the SIM Registration law (Republic Act 11934), there have been reports of individuals lending or selling their registered SIM cards, e-wallet accounts, and bank accounts to scammers.

Fines, jail time

UNDER HB 7393, these seemingly harmless acts of acting as money mules to perpetrate scams are punishable with imprisonment of six months and one day to six years (prison correccional), or a fine ranging from P100,000 to P200,000, or both.

Persons perpetrating social engineering schemes, such as phishing, vishing, or smishing, are penalized under the bill with imprisonment of six years and one day to 12 years (prison mayor), or a fine of at least P200,000 but not exceeding P500,000, or both. The maximum penalty shall be imposed if the victims include senior citizens aged 60 years old or above.

The operator of e-wallet GCash has reported that from January 2022 to June 2023, it has blocked four million accounts from accessing its platform on suspicion of fraud.

According to Yamsuan, PLDT Inc. reported that it blocked more than 17 billion attempts last year to access malicious domains. The telco has also blacklisted 5.5 million domains used in phishing, spam and other hoax activities.

Some 433 million text messages containing phishing sites were also blocked, in addition to more than 400,000 mobile numbers found to be engaged in illegal activities, according to PLDT.