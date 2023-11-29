San Miguel, SMIC are on list of world’s best employers

San Miguel Corp. is on the annual World’s Best Employers list by Forbes Magazine and research firm Statista and has been ranked 43rd.

The conglomerate, one of the few Filipino firms that made it to the global list, emerged as the runaway leader, as it improved its ranking from last year’s 174th.

Other Philippine companies that made it to the elite roster are Security Bank at 54th; Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co., 162nd; Ayala Corp., 186th; Alliance Global Group Inc., 283rd; Landbank of the Philippines, 304th; LT Group Inc., 361st; and SM Investments Corp., 420th.

“It’s a great honor to make it to this list of the world’s 700 best employers, along with some of the most recognized and most successful Philippine firms. This just goes to show that Filipinos can compete and run proudly with the very best in the world.

It also shows that given the right training, motivation, support, and a sense of a higher purpose, the Filipino workforce is highly motivated, effective, dedicated, and therefore fulfilled in their work,” San Miguel president Ramon S. Ang said.

“We have also always strived to provide our employees an environment where they can learn, realize their potential, build good relationships with colleagues, and feel they are part of not just a great heritage, but also of something bigger. We believe this has greatly contributed to whatever successes we’ve had over the years.”

This is the second time that San Miguel has ranked high in a global business survey this year. In September, it placed in the top 50 percent of Time Magazine’s list of the World’s Best Companies for 2023, ranking 347th overall, and making it to the top two of just six Filipino firms that landed on the list.

Ang said these favorable rankings signify that San Miguel is still one of the companies that many Filipinos admire and want to work for.

‘Positive company culture’

“Looking after the overall wellness of our employees is imperative as they are the lifeblood of our organization. Anchored on our founder’s values, we continue to nurture a positive company culture, providing purposeful work and equal growth opportunities for our people,” SMIC President and CEO Frederic C. DyBuncio said.

The company said the recognition follows the many life principles of SM founder Henry Sy Sr. as his companies continued his legacy of providing employment opportunities to Filipinos.

The distinctions both locally and abroad coincide with SM’s 65th year anniversary. Key leaders from the awarded business units share insights on the company’s work culture and how employees are vital to the company’s growth and success.

“Being recognized as one of the Philippines’s Best Employers is an honor that reflects our commitment to our most valuable resource—our people. By fostering a workplace rooted in fairness and integrity in SM Prime, we continuously create a positive, transparent and creative environment,” SM Prime Holdings Inc. President Jeffrey C. Lim said.

Forbes said its rankings were determined through a survey conducted by market research firm Statista, which covered more than 170,000 employees who work for various multinational companies and institutions from over 50 countries worldwide.

Respondents were asked whether they would recommend their company to family or friends, and to rate their employer based on such criteria as talent development, remote working options, parental leave benefits, diversity, work-life balance and pride in the product or services the company offers. Participants could also rate companies within their own industries and countries.