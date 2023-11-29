RCBC receives dual Recognition as one of the best employers in the Philippines

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) was recognized by two esteemed organizations, the Philippine Daily Inquirer (PDI) and the People Management Association of the Philippines (PMAP), as one of the top employers in the country.

RCBC is one of the companies that made it to the “2024 Best Employer List”, which was recently released by PDI, one of the top publications in the Philippines, in partnership with Statista, the world’s leading data and business intelligence portal. Every company in the Philippines employing at least 250 people is considered eligible for this distinction.

Simultaneously, PMAP awarded RCBC as an Employer of the Year Exemplar for 2023 during its 47th Awards Ceremony held recently at the Waterfront Hotel in Cebu.

“These recognitions underscore RCBC’s enduring partnership with its employees, who contribute significantly to our journey of learning and development, sustainable and inclusive growth, and resilience across generations. They reflect the impact of RCBC in fostering innovation, collaboration, and empowering its people,” RCBC Head of Human Resources Group Rowena Subido said.

“RCBC expresses gratitude to all its shareholders, officers, and staff, as their collective efforts have positioned us as the sole Philippine bank to receive recognition from both esteemed institutions,” Subido added.

RCBC stands as the Philippines’ 5th largest privately owned universal bank, boasting total resources surpassing P1.2 trillion as of December 31, 2022. With a rich history spanning over 60 years, RCBC offers consumer, commercial, and corporate lending products, as well as deposits and cash management solutions, treasury products, remittance services, and innovative mobile banking solutions.

In addition to its core banking services, RCBC and its subsidiaries provide traditional banking services, investment banking, retail financing covering auto loans, mortgage and housing loans, credit cards, and microfinance loans.