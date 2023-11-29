Property sector drives growth in facilities management services

Facilities management plays a key role in helping companies and businesses in keeping clean, safe, secure and inviting environments.

After adjusting to the new normal wherein business owners came to have more things on their checklist, outsourcing facilities management provides tremendous assistance to allow these companies to focus on their core business and help them flourish.

Philip Anthony Carter, managing director, OCS Facilities Services Philippines Inc. told reporters in a recent press interview that the property sector has also contributed a lot to the growth of the company. “The Philippine property sector is a growth market as a lot of office buildings are being built around the country,” he said.

Moving the Brand in the Philippines from Atalian to OCS

OCS Philippines recently inaugurated its office space located at SM Offices’ Mega Tower in Mandaluyong City, together with the support of Pronove Tai International Property Consultants, their Tenant Representative.

Although the OCS brand is new to the Philippines, the company has, in fact, been in the country since 1969, when it began as a local family-owned and operated firm. The brand name changed through the years, most notably to Atalian Global Services after an acquisition in 2015, and now is changing again to OCS Facilities Services Philippines Inc. after Atalian divested its UK & Asia business to world-renowned Private Equity Investment firm, Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R). At the same time, CD&R also acquired the OCS Group globally. CD&R opted to merge and rename both organizations internationally as OCS, hence the name change from Atalian to OCS Globally and in the Philippines.

“I am extremely excited as we enter this new chapter for OCS Philippines. We are uniquely positioned to move forward in the market with our tailored Integrated Facilities Management model, to service both our existing and prospective clients across a broad range of industries with an ever-expanding range of self-delivered services,” Carter explained.

“With our Global strength and history, as well as our local and regional knowledge, I see the launch of the OCS brand in the Philippines as a real ‘game changer’ in the Philippines FM market,” Carter added.

The OCS brand

Roland Salameh, CEO, OCS Asia Pacific said the OCS Facilities Services Philippines Inc. is part of the worldwide OCS Group, one of the world’s major facilities management companies, providing essential services that enhance the functioning, safety, and long-term viability of buildings, grounds, infrastructure, and real estate assets in general. Cleaning services, technical maintenance, HVAC, gardening, security, pest control, and transportation are among the “non-core” duties that many businesses outsource to specialists like OCS.

He said OCS has a global workforce of over 130,000 staff and operates in 26 countries, with an annual revenue of over £2 billion GBP forecast to grow to over £4 billion GBP by 2027. In the Philippines, OCS operates nationwide and currently has over 4,000 employees.

The business

Carter stressed the local office is currently experiencing a strong growth phase, building its business organically and through direct inquiries from prospective new clients, all the while leveraging on positive recommendations from its existing clients and cultivating mutually beneficial partnerships with them.

With the debut of the OCS brand in the Philippines, the company seeks to operate across all business sectors and currently has a strong foothold with offices in Manila, Cebu, and Davao. OCS Philippines currently provides services to corporate offices, manufacturing plants, health care, telecommunications, energy, and logistics, to name just some of the segments they work in.

OCS Philippines, according to Carter, also provides mobile service teams that can respond and adjust to their clients’ varying needs, allowing them to be more flexible and responsive when needed. Moreover, he said mobile teams provide a comprehensive range of services all over the country, including electrical and air conditioning maintenance, generator set testing and repairs, specialized cleaning, and pest control services, to name just a few.

