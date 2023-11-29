PHL, Vietnam looking to enhance interoperability, maritime capabilities

THE Philippines and Vietnam are looking to enhance the interoperability of their militaries aside from beefing up their maritime capabilities following the first time meeting of their defense ministers last November 16.

This took place on the sidelines of the 10th Asean Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM)-Plus in Jakarta, Indonesia.

“Department of National Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. and Vietnam’s Minister of National Defense, Gen. Phan Van Giang, met for the first time, to discuss bilateral defense cooperation, on the sidelines of the 10th ADMM-Plus in Jakarta,” a recent DND statement said.

During their meeting, the two officials highlighted the deepening defense cooperation between the two countries through high-level exchanges.

“They also welcomed the upcoming reconvening of the Vice Ministers’ Defense Strategic Dialogue and Defense Cooperation Working Group meetings, which were previously postponed due to the pandemic,” the DND stressed.

Also, the DND chief emphasized that Vietnam is the only Asean Member State that is a declared Strategic Partner of the Philippines.

In this regard, the two ministers encouraged their senior and working-level officials to identify ways to enhance the defense partnership between the two countries.

“Secretary Teodoro then expressed his appreciation for Vietnam’s support on the 2016 South China Sea Arbitration Award and the Philippines’ position on the matter. The Ministers also placed emphasis on strengthening both countries’ maritime capabilities and resilience, the continuing interaction between the two armed forces, and the collaboration among Major Services, in enhancing interoperability,” it added.