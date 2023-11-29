PBBM to sign ₧5.77-T GAA for 2024 before flying to Japan

THE Department of Finance (DOF) said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is expected to sign the P5.77-trillion 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA) before flying to Japan next month.

In a press briefing in Malacañang on Tuesday, Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno disclosed that the House of Representatives and the Senate is set to hold a bicameral conference on the GAA by December 1, 2023.

This after the Senate finally closed its plenary debates on the proposed 2024 budget last week.

“And so there is enough time [for the signing] before the departure of the President,” Diokno said.

Marcos is scheduled to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean)-Japan Summit in Tokyo from December 16 to 18.

He signed the 2023 GAA on December 16, 2022, making it the fastest-passed National Budget in recent years.

Diokno said they are eyeing the efficient implementation of the 2024 GAA to help sustain the country’s economic growth and prevent underspending.

Economic managers attributed the lackluster growth in gross domestic product in the second quarter of the year to low spending by some government agencies.

The DOF official said among the measures they are implementing

to ensure the prompt utilization of the funds is ensuring early procurement activity.

“Under the present situation, once the President submits the budget to Congress, which is around July or August, the agencies should be allowed to procure, short of award, so that by January 1st, it [contracts] will be awarded. So we are going to implement that,” Diokno said partly in Filipino.

Image credits: AP/Aaron Favila





