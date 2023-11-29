NTC touts recognition at 2023 FOI Awards

THE National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) said on Tuesday it has once again been lauded for promoting transparency and accountability, marking its sixth consecutive win at the 2023 Freedom of Information (FOI) Awards.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO), in conjunction with the Freedom of Information—Project Management Office (FOI-PMO), recognized NTC as a “Top Requested and Performing Agency” in the eFOI Portal, highlighting its outstanding performance in handling 500 to 999 requests with at least 90-percent of them successfully closed.

NTC Deputy Commissioner Alvin Bernard Blanco affirmed the agency’s commitment to continuous adherence to the principles of the FOI Program.

He added that this underscores the NTC’s resolve to provide transparent, efficient, and reliable public service.

“This award, once again, signifies the Commission’s steadfast commitment to transparent and efficient public service,” Blanco said.

The annual FOI Awards celebrates the contributions of various FOI partners, implementers, and stakeholders, acknowledging their roles in the implementation and advancement of transparency and accountability in the government.