NLEX gets Chaffee Jr as new import

The NLEX Road Warriors proudly announce the signing of Stokley Chaffee Jr. as the team’s new import for the upcoming 2023-24 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Chaffee Jr. steps into the role, effective immediately, replacing Thomas Robinson.

The decision to part ways with Robinson was a challenging but necessary one, according to Larry Fonacier, the NLEX Road Warriors team manager.

“Thomas Robinson’s departure from the NLEX Road Warriors was a difficult but necessary decision. We value discipline, commitment, and teamwork, and unfortunately, his taking an unplanned vacation and skipping team practices, compromised these principles. The team’s success depends on a collective effort and a shared commitment, and we will continue to uphold these standards as we forge ahead in the season,” said Larry Fonacier, NLEX Road Warriors team manager.

Stokley Chaffee Jr., a 26-year-old American out of Tennessee State, brings a wealth of international basketball experience to the NLEX Road Warriors.

Chaffee Jr. previously played for Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus from 2019 to 2021 and later made his mark in Finland with Kobrat from 2021 to 2022.

Expressing his enthusiasm upon arriving in the country last Monday, Chaffee Jr. stated, “I’m really happy and excited. It’s something new for me. I wouldn’t say it’s pressure, but rather high expectations. There are expectations from me not only on the court but also off the court, and, obviously, to win. I hope I can meet those expectations.”

The NLEX Road Warriors extend a warm welcome to Stokley Chaffee Jr. and look forward to an exciting and successful journey together in the upcoming PBA Commissioner’s Cup.