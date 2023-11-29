MMDA creates unit to run after Edsa busway violators

THE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has intensified its campaign against violators of the exclusive Edsa busway policy after it launched on Tuesday the Special Operations Group.

One of the main tasks of the group, the MMDA said, is to go after Edsa busway violators. It will be under the supervision of Assistant General Manager for Operations Assistant Secretary David Angelo Vargas and its deputy officer-in-charge Gabriel Go.

Under the restructured group, a more intensified campaign will be conducted against erring motorists who are unauthorized to use the Edsa Busway.

Vargas said that apprehending officers will have body-worn cameras with them to serve “as a protection for the enforcers and the apprehended matorists.”

“Our body-worn cameras are connected to our Communications and Command Center and its feed cannot be edited and the device cannot be turned off, as well,” he said.

“This also eliminates hearsays and he-said-she-said arguments,” he added.

The AGM for Operations also noted that the stiffer fines on Edsa Busway violations are effective, as he attributed it to the decline in the number of apprehended motorcycle riders and drivers.

As of 12 noon of November 28, there were 53 violators who were issued citation tickets due to Edsa Busway violation; 32 of which are motorcycles, 16 are four-wheeled vehicles, 1 public utility bus, and 1 public utility jeepney.

During the first week of the implementation of higher fines versus Edsa busway violators starting November 13, there were 1,262 motorists apprehended while the MMDA registered 345 apprehensions last week.

Image credits: Nonoy Lacza





