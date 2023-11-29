Merry, stylish Christmas with limited edition vivo V29 5G in Rose Pink 

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – ‘Tis the season of joy, and vivo is excited to introduce a limited edition that will make your holidays even brighter! Say hello to the enchanting Rose Pink variant of the vivo V29 5G, set to add a dash of warmth and romance to your Christmas celebrations.

Unwrapping the magic begins on December 1, as the Rose Pink beauty graces the festive scene with its unique visual allure and a sleigh-full of features to elevate your holiday moments.

Picture this: The Christmas limited edition vivo V29 5G in Rose Pink is an embodiment of elegance, capturing the very essence of the season. Imagine a delicate pink hue, reminiscent of a winter sunset, blending seamlessly with gradient hues and textured ripples, creating an ambiance as gentle and romantic as being surrounded by a sea of pink roses.

But it’s not all about looks – the vivo V29 5G packs a punch with powerful features. Feast your eyes on the 6.78-inch AMOLED screen boasting a dazzling 2800×1260 resolution. With a 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming support, your visual experience becomes a smooth and clear journey through festive wonders. Slim at 7.46mm and lightweight at 186g, it’s a perfect fusion of style and portability.

As you dive into the holiday hustle, fear not – the V29 5G’s 4600mAh all-day battery and 80W fast charge technology have your back. Swift and efficient charging keeps up with your festive activities, ensuring you never miss a beat.

Capture the magic with the advanced camera setup – a 50MP OIS main camera, 8MP ultra wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and a 50MP front camera. From wide-angle shots to festive selfies, every moment becomes a memory to cherish.

But the excitement doesn’t end there! Dive into the Make A Wish campaign by vivo and stand a chance to win exclusive gifts, including the Christmas limited edition vivo V29 5G in Rose Pink. Join the festivities at vivoglobal.ph/what-is-your-christmas-wish and embrace a Christmas filled with surprises and warmth.

Be among the privileged few to own the Christmas limited edition vivo V29 5G in Rose Pink. Get ready to spread the festive cheer, starting December 1!

If Rose Pink isn’t your hue, the V29 5G is also available in Starry Purple and Magic Maroon at 12GB + 256GB for only Php 24,999 and 12GB + 512GB for just Php 26,999. Its more affordable version, the vivo V29e 5G in Crystal Blue and Forest Black at 12GB + 256GB is also now available for only Php 18,999.

Visit vivo’s official website, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok, and physical stores nationwide to unwrap the perfect holiday companion.