Mapúa University receives prestigious recognition from Cengage for Digital Education Leadership

Remaining at the forefront of digital education in the country, Mapúa University has received another recognition from Cengage, a United States-based education and technology company.

In its letter addressed to Mapúa president Dr. Dodjie S. Maestrecampo, Cengage commended the University for achieving impressive milestones in the past academic year.

“Through your foresight and determination, Mapúa University has successfully embraced digital education, setting a high standard for institutions across the nation,” wrote Melissa Chan, regional director of Cengage Asia, in the letter.

For Academic Year 2022-2023, a total of 2,738 digital courses, covering 334 subjects, were created for Mapúa and its subsidiaries. In addition, 31,153 students enrolled in these courses, showcasing the effectiveness of the University’s digital education initiatives.

These milestones further stand as testaments to Mapúa’s readiness for the digital age within the Philippines and throughout Asia. Previously, Mapúa has been named by Cengage as one of the most-digitally ready universities (2020) and recognized for having the highest digital course activation in the region (2021).

As it welcomed students for a new academic year and started a new era with Dr. Maestrecampo at the helm, Mapúa unveiled a new vision statement that encapsulates its promise to the world and commitment to its students—being a global leader in education that fosters sustainable socio-economic growth of society through innovation, digital transformation, and lifelong education.

Cengage has lauded this commitment, expressing its delight to Mapúa for being part of its remarkable accomplishments.

“Dr. Maestrecampo’s visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to digital learning has positioned Mapúa University as a trailblazer in the field of digital transformation in education in the Philippines,” Chan said.

Considered a pioneer in digital education in the country, Mapúa has been harnessing its digital resources for classroom instruction well before the pandemic struck.

In 2017, Mapúa implemented “Digital Days” to deliver synchronous online lectures to about 2,300 students in over 100 classes. Shortly after, Mapúa started offering “Digital Rush”, a set of online courses scheduled from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., helping students avoid the Manila traffic rush hours when going to and from school.

These innovations have familiarized Mapúa students and faculty members with digital tools and platforms, contributing to the effective and efficient delivery of digital education in the University during and after the pandemic.

“Digitalization allowed the University to be future-proof—continuing to deliver its high-quality education with the least disruption through a seamless transition into online learning modalities during the pandemic,” said Dr. Edward Jay Quinto, director of Mapúa’s Center for Teaching and Learning—Outcomes-Based Education.

Also launched in 2017, Mapúa ÚOx, the University’s own platform for fully online programs, has been reaching learners across the globe. Testifying to its global standards in digital education, Mapúa ÚOx edged out innovations by other fellow topnotch universities in the world and received the Gold Award for Digital Readiness in the Wharton-QS Reimagine Education Awards 2022.

“The early implementation of digital education innovations had transformed Mapúa into an institution whose new and exciting innovation are consistent with its stature of being a leader and trailblazer in digital education,” Quinto said.