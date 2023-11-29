Malayan Insurance and Solane LPG partner to offer free personal accident and fire assistance coverage to Filipinos as early Christmas Treat

Malayan Insurance Co., Inc., the country’s leading non-life insurance company, has partnered with ISLA Gas Partnership, makers of Solane LPG, to offer Filipinos free personal accident and fire assistance coverage for three months through its early Christmas offer, the Solane Conversion Promo.

This partnership aims to provide Filipinos with next-level protection and peace of mind during the holiday season and beyond. Solane users can simply convert to Solane LPG to avail of the free coverage.

This unique holiday treat enables Solane customers to enjoy Malayan Insurance’s class-leading non-life insurance protection, which includes coverage of up to Php10,000 for accidental death, Php10,000 for total permanent disability due to accidental cause, Php10,000 for accidental dismemberment and disablement, and Php5,000 in fire cash assistance. A registered customer can avail of only one free Malayan coverage.

The Solane Conversion Promo is available to all new and existing Solane users. To convert to Solane LPG, customers can simply contact their nearest Solane dealer or visit the Solane website.

Once they have converted to Solane LPG, customers will be automatically enrolled in the Solane Conversion Promo. They will receive a confirmation message from Malayan Insurance with the details of their coverage.

Registered patrons who need to file claims during the coverage period should submit claim requirements and call Malayan Insurance at (632) 8628-8628 or (632) 8242-8888 local 8628; email csc@malayan.com; visit https://malayan.com/claims-and-support/claims-form and fill out the form in this link; or visit the Malayan Insurance Customer Service Counter at 4th Floor Yuchengco Tower, 500 Quintin Paredes Street, Binondo, Manila.

To know more about the Solane Conversion Promo promo, visit www.solane.com.ph or Solane LPG on Facebook. You may also call the Solane Hatid Bahay Hotline at +63 2 8887 5555 (Metro Manila) or text at +63 918 8875555 or +63 917 8977555.