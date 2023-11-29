Makati Life Medical Center, RiteMed to transform healthcare with pioneering partnership

“Everyone deserves the same type of healthcare.”

This rightfully summarizes the mission and vision of Makati Life Medical Center, with the men and women behind the hospital continuously pursuing initiatives that will buttress its commitment to the people. For them, the best way to achieve this is to combine top-notch hospital care with access to affordable high-quality medicines.

With this in mind, Makati Life Medical Center formally signed a partnership with RiteMed to provide quality and affordable medicines to the public through its drug store arm, Rx Direct Inc.

Ms. Cherry Sta. Ana, President of Rx Direct, emphasized that “our thrust and commitment is to make sure that everyone has access to quality medicine. We want to break the stigma that hospital pharmacies are only for hospital patients; our products are for everyone who needs them, including those in the community.”

Atty. Jose Maria A. Ochave, President of RiteMed Philippines, Inc. (RiteMed), highlighted the fact that the use of the latest and appropriate technology is crucial if the Universal Healthcare Program is to succeed. He expressed his delight at finding in Makati Life and Rx Direct a commitment to every Filipino’s right to quality healthcare and in using technology to achieve this purpose.

Makati Life, a flagship public-private partnership (PPP) with Makati City, under the leadership of Mayor Abigail Binay, stands as a beacon for high-quality, technology-driven healthcare, extending its services not only to “Makatizens” but also to neighboring communities. With free access to yellow card holders for outpatient services, consultations, diagnostics, and pharmacy services 24/7, Makati Life is making quality healthcare more accessible to all.

Ms. Jo Aguilar, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Makati Life, identified a crucial gap in healthcare: “The missing link in providing complete healthcare benefits is affordable quality medicines. We want to bridge that gap by providing affordable yet high-quality medicine to patients through RiteMed.”

Technology-Driven Healthcare

At the forefront of digitalization, Makati Life’s services, equipment, and pharmacy assistance are of the highest standard, all while being freely accessible to yellow card holders. Dr. Dennis Sta. Ana, President & CEO of Makati Life, noted the importance of integrating technology and AI in healthcare, stating: “We have all of these things, but we have affordable pricing, and the way we treat people is of the highest quality.”

Aside from Makatizens, Makati Life is also welcoming residents of other local government units (LGUs) for affordable consultations and other healthcare needs.

“Generic doesn’t mean low-quality; this is what we can assure. Before the LGU agrees to these partnerships, it has to be affordable, it has to be effective,” Dr. Dennis Sta Ana added.

Makati Life goes beyond traditional healthcare models with a comprehensive range of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of its community. The introduction of a 24/7 call center ensures that individuals can access medical guidance and support anytime, reinforcing its commitment to responsive and accessible care. Patients can conveniently schedule appointments, with the medical center embracing a patient-centric approach that values their time and prioritizes personalized care.

With a steadfast dedication to accessibility, Makati Life’s 24/7 outpatient department and teleconsultation services empower patients to seek medical attention conveniently. The integration of AI technology, exemplified by the cutting-edge BeneVision Central Monitoring System, ensures that all facilities operate seamlessly, enhancing the overall patient experience.

Holistic Approach to Caring for All

In line with its commitment to inclusivity, Ms. Cherry Sta. Ana said: “Makati Life’s facilities are designed to be friendly to individuals with special needs, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their unique requirements, can access high-quality healthcare and medicine.”

“Our focus is on patient outcomes rather than mere satisfaction,” Dr. Dennis Sta. Ana said, adding that the hospital is doing its best to provide everything that the patients need.

The medical center boasts a robust team of 460 doctors and specialists equipped with best-in-class facilities and supported by state-of-the-art equipment, including the country’s first AI-powered PET scan.

Beyond patient care, Makati Life is also committed to the welfare of its healthcare professionals. The center recognizes the invaluable contributions of nurses and doctors, ensuring their well-being and professional growth. This holistic approach not only guarantees the highest standards of medical care but also fosters a culture of compassion and excellence within the healthcare team.

Benchmark For Other LGUs

Backing this commitment is RiteMed, the leading unibranded line of medicines in the Philippines. Together, Makati Life Medical Center and RiteMed are reshaping the landscape of healthcare — making quality and affordable medicine a reality for all.

Atty. Ochave was impressed with the mission and vision of their new partner, stressing that “Makati Life is paving the way toward a meaningful partnership between the LGUs and the private sector in achieving the objectives of the Universal Healthcare Program. “With the government providing various healthcare financing models, the ball is now in the court of the private sector. They need to show that they are truly committed to providing efficient, quality and equitable healthcare to every Filipino, he said.”

This PPP between Makati Life and the Makati City government serves as a pioneering model for other LGUs to collaborate with private healthcare providers and pharmacies in offering unparalleled assistance to Filipinos.

MakatiLife and Ritemed are looking forward to the next steps in their partnership, with both parties raring to prove that world-class hospital care really goes hand in hand with the provision of affordable medicines of the highest standard. ###