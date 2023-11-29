‘Housing program may worsen NCR real estate woes’

The national government’s housing program could further increase the double-digit real estate vacancies, particularly in Metro Manila, according to the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO).

In its Annual Consultation Report for the Philippines, AMRO said the vacancy rates for office spaces and residential condominiums in Metro Manila are higher than the prepandemic levels.

The vacancy rate for office spaces was at 18.4 percent while residential condominiums were at 17.2 percent in the second quarter of 2023. Prepandemic, vacancy rates for offices and residential condominiums were at 5 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

“The government’s commitment to build six million homes over the next 6 years, while helpful for expanding home ownerships, could add to the stock of vacant homes,” AMRO said.

“If the vacancy rate remains elevated for an extended period, it may lead to property price corrections and weigh on the financial health of vulnerable developers,” it added.

However, AMRO noted that its corporate debt-at-risk analysis showed that the proportion of vulnerable developers or firms-at-risks in the real estate sector constitutes only 10 percent of the sector’s total assets.

“Therefore, although the overall real estate activities account for 19 percent of the banking system’s lending, the direct spillovers to banks from a property downturn should be limited,” the report stated.

These are among the “pockets of vulnerabilities” cited by AMRO in its report which also included the level of non-performing loans (NPLs) which are still above prepandemic levels.

AMRO noted that NPLs in auto loans and mortgages have been “relatively high” at 6.9 percent and 7.6 percent, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023.

Nonetheless, AMRO said the risk to the banking sector of NPLs would be “limited” given their improved profitability and sufficient liquidity and capital buffers.

AMRO said the net interest margin of the banking sector improved to 3.98 percent in the second quarter of 2023 from 3.47 percent in 2021.

The data also showed the return on assets (ROA) rose to 1.56 percent during the period from 1.12 percent in 2021, while the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) for the universal and commercial banks (UKBs) was “comfortable” at 185.7 percent and 185.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 on solo and consolidated bases, respectively.

The report noted that in terms of capital buffer, the overall banking system maintained a sufficient capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 16 percent in the first quarter of 2023.

While this is above the regulatory minimum of 10 percent, AMRO noted there is a dispersion of CARs across banks, from 20 percent to below 13 percent.

“In a volatile global financial market, capital is subject to both credit risks and market risks, with 28 percent of the banking system’s assets in debt securities. Nevertheless, a large proportion of debt securities are held to maturity and the possibility of fire sale is small, given ample liquidity in the system,” AMRO said.

Earlier, the number of residential building constructions nationwide contracted 24.8 percent in the third quarter of 2023, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

PSA data showed there were 25,411 residential building constructions during the period, based on construction permits. This accounted for 67.1 percent of the total number of constructions during the quarter.

However, due to the decrease in residential constructions, the number of approved building permits declined 18.1 percent to 37,845 in the third quarter of 2023.