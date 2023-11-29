Globe backs 15-year-old golf prodigy Serdenia

GLOBE has taken under its wing 15-year-old golf prodigy David Charles Serdenia as the company nurtures its commitment to fostering emerging talents and empowering their dreams in their respective endeavors.

Serdenia, a caddie’s son who has been making waves in the golfing community, aspires to join the national team and represent the Philippines internationally.

His remarkable victory in the recent boys’ junior division of the National Golf Association of the Philippines Beverly Place Open in Pampanga highlighted his skills and dedication.

Despite his young age, Serdenia’s journey has been both inspiring and challenging—the self-taught athlete first developed a love for golf at seven but faced numerous obstacles, particularly financial constraints, which forced him to put his golfing ambitions on hold for over two years.

Yet his mother, Ana Maria, a dedicated caddie for 25 years, did her utmost to back his passion, even borrowing money to cover tournament fees.

“During the pandemic, while working as a caddie, I saw him practicing. Every day, rain or shine, he was there on the putting green, pitching,” the elder Serdenia said. “I told myself my son truly wanted to be a golfer. I let him be.”

“I see my mom struggling, so I told myself to practice well to help my mom,” Serdenia said.

Fortunately, the golf community rallied behind Serdenia, providing financial assistance and donating equipment, including clubs, bags, shirts and shoes.

Ernest Cu, Globe President and CEO, first learned about Serdenia story and recognized his potential in the sport.

Globe then stepped forward to provide financial support for the teen to further hone his skills and technique.

“Supporting Charles will help shape his young talent. His extraordinary resilience and steadfastness in the face of daunting challenges embody the very essence of determination we strive to foster,” Cu said. “We are excited to play a role in his journey towards success and eagerly anticipate watching him grow not only as a golfer but also as a source of inspiration for many.”

The company’s support will not only enable Charles to compete in upcoming tournaments but also assist in his long-term goal of achieving top-level proficiency in golf.