Genteel Home illuminates PHL home furnishing industry at 2023 APSDA Awards in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Genteel Home, one of the country’s leading manufacturers of bespoke furniture, has once again put the spotlight on the Philippines’ home furnishings industry during the Awarding Ceremony of the Asia Pacific Space Designers Association (APSDA) held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia last month.

As one of the gold sponsors of the APSDA Awards 2023, the prestigious space and interior design award giving body in the Asia Pacific Region, Genteel Home, led by its Founder and Principal Designer, Katrina de Leon, showcased the exceptional talent and ingenuity of Filipino craftsmen in creating bespoke furniture through a captivating brand video.

Aside from the video, Katrina also introduced Genteel Home to peers, architects, and industry stakeholders and underscored the vast potential inherent in the Philippines’ home furnishings industry. “Our overarching goal has always been to uplift the country’s home furnishings sector, wanting the entire world to witness the remarkable skills possessed by Filipino craftsmen and artisans. Filipino furniture makers and interior designers deserve global recognition; they simply need the right support and exposure,” shared Katrina.

Expressing appreciation, APSDA President Keat Ong presented Genteel Home and Katrina with a certificate of acknowledgment for their pivotal role as gold sponsors. In a personal gesture, Ong extended gratitude to Katrina for her steadfast support throughout the Awards Night. Additionally, Katrina had the privilege of presenting awards in the entertainment and leisure category, with Honorary Mention bestowed upon renowned Filipino Interior Designer Chat Fores of Chat Fores Design Studio for her project, The Pebble Clubhouse.

The APSDA Awards 2023 served as a convergence of top-tier space and interior designers in the Asia Pacific region, providing an exceptional platform for Genteel Home to proudly showcase the essence of the Philippine Home Furnishings industry.

This is not the first time the bespoke furniture company from Angeles, Pampanga, showcased Filipino furniture design excellence and ingenuity. During this year’s Manila Fame, Genteel Home garnered attention from both local and international visitors during its debut at the prestigious event. CITEM Executive Director Dr. Edward L. Fereira admired the furniture pieces on display and invited Genteel Home to participate once more in next year’s Manila Fame during a visit to the Genteel Home booth.

Katrina expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the Manila Fame organizers, particularly to Dr. Fereira. “Dr. Fereira’s commitment to uplifting Filipino talent and enterprises has profoundly empowered local entrepreneurs to expand their businesses. We are immensely grateful to be a part of this year’s Manila Fame, as it enables us to fulfill our mission of revitalizing the country’s home furnishings industry,” noted Katrina.

Genteel Home’s dedication to revitalizing the local furnishings industry is further exemplified by their recently opened furniture atelier at the Podium Mall in Mandaluyong City.