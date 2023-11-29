Foreign visitors exceed DOT’s conservative target for 2023

INTERNATIONAL visitor arrivals in the Philippines reached 4.83 million as of November 27, exceeding government’s target for the year.

Data provided by the Department of Tourism (DOT) showed that foreign nationals accounted for some 92 percent, or 4.43 million of the total arrivals. The rest, at 391,805, were overseas Filipinos, or Philippine passport holders permanently residing abroad.

South Korea remained the country’s top source market for foreign tourists, at 1.27 million (26.4 percent of total); followed by the United States at 797,181 (16.53 percent); Japan at 272,735 (5.66 percent); China at 242,107 (5.02 percent); and Australia at 225,464 (4.68 percent).

Under government’s National Tourism Development Plan 2023-2028, DOT has conservatively targeted international arrivals to reach 8.4 million by 2025, slightly exceeding the 8.3 million peak arrivals in pre-pandemic 2019. Hoteliers, however, want goverment to specifically spell out how the country will achieve this goal. (See, “PHL hoteliers want clearer roadmap for tourism recovery,” in the BusinessMirror, November 22, 2023.)

Asean Tourism Awards

MEANWHILE, over 30 private tourism stakeholders and local government units (LGUs) were recognized by the DOT on Monday for keeping to tourism standards set by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

The DOT likewise inducted seven accommodation establishments and an environmental group into the stakeholders’ Hall of Fame, after winning awards three times. These are: Daluyon Beach and Mountain Resort (Puerto Princesa), Baguio Country Club (BCC), Amarela Resort (Bohol), Amorita Resort (Bohol), Conrad Manila, The Manor at Camp John Hay (Baguio), and The Bellevue Resort for the Green Hotel category.

Also Hall of Famers were: Conrad Manila’s Forbes Ballroom and BCC’s William Cameron Forbes Ballroom in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) venue category; and the Palaui Environmental Protectors Association (Pepa) in the Community-Based Tourism category. The ceremony was held especially for stakeholders who were unable to attend the formal awarding at the Asean Tourism Forum in Yogyakarta.

47M arrivals in Asean

THERE are now over 150 awardees in the Philippines, according to DOT Assistant Secretary for Tourism Regulation, Coordination, and Resource Generation Maria Rica Bueno. “We have observed the growth and increase in the appreciation, understanding, and acceptance among our tourism stakeholders with regard to instilling and ensuring quality in their respective facilities and services,” she noted.

Recognized by the Asean Tourism Awards were: Nobu Hotel, Nuwa Hotel, Hyatt Regency, Conrad Manila (Green Hotel); Baguio City and Ilagan City (Clean Tourist City); Conrad Manila, BCC, Quest Plus Conference Center Clark, Clark Marriott Hotel, Astoria Palawan (MICE Venue-Meeting Room); World Trade Center Metro Manila and Cordillera Convention Hall (MICE Venue-Exhbition Venue); Cordillera Convention Hall, City Environment and Parks Management Office (Botanical Garden and Wright Park), Shell OG1 at Northwalk 2, Caltex Irawan, High Ridge Restaurant (Public Toilet); Pepa (Community-based Tourism); Sagada Innkeepers and Homestays Association, Inandako’s Bed and Breakfast, Gina’s Homes, Sid Homestay, Hide Away House, Maryhilz Homestay (Homestay); and, Apricus Therapeutic Clinic at Hilton Clark Sunvalley Resort, and Quan Spa at Clark Marriott Hotel (Spa Services).

The Asean organization aims for the region to be a major tourism destination by 2025. Tourist arrivals in the region reached a peak of 143.61 million in 2019 from just 89.23 million in 2012, according to data from Statista.

The Covid-19 pandemic, however, caused arrivals in the region to drop massively to 2.95 million in 2021. As countries lifted their border restrictions in 2022, some 46.5 million visitors were received by Asean countries in the first half of 2023, with 43 percent of travelers coming from within the region.

