Enchanted Kingdom brings the biggest parol in the country 

Enchanted Kingdom (EK), the first and only world-class theme park in the Philippines, highlights the Filipino Christmas tradition through the launch of EK’s Giant Parol at the Agila Grounds last November 26, Sunday.

According to EK President and Chairman Mario Mamon, EK is committed to showcase the Filipino Christmas tradition of parols and local festive decorations to bring nostalgia during the holiday season. “We are very excited to share with you the biggest parol in the Philippines!” It is our aspiration to provide a destination where families can create their enchanted Christmas stories,” Mr. Mamon further explained.

EK tapped renowned lantern maker from Pampanga, Eric Bondoc Quiwa, in the creation of the 22-foot parol installed at the Agila Grounds. This is the centerpiece of the theme park’s holiday events along with 100 parols around the park.

EK’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) Cynthia R. Mamon shared that the making of the biggest parol is a three-week labor of love: from conceptualization and design, up to framing, welding, partitioning, installing the electrical components, then lastly, finishing. It is illuminated by 1,700 LED lights and will have a daily show of lights every night at the park.

EK is also set to showcase their homegrown talents through their Christmas shows such as Christmas At The Kingdom (EK Story), Brooklyn Diaries: Oh Paskong Maligaya (OPM) and Eldar’s Christmas Parade featuring its storybook characters to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

The park is now open six times a week from Tuesday to Sunday, 11AM to 8PM. Starting December 18, the theme park will also open its gates everyday, from 11AM to 8PM with extended hours on selected special holidays until January 7, 2024.

For more information about this celebration and other upcoming events, visit https://www.enchantedkingdom.ph/ and EK’s official social media accounts @enchantedkingdom.ph for Facebook and Tiktok, and @ek_philippines for Twitter and Instagram.