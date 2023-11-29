Comelec destroys unused, rejected 4 million ballots 

THE Commission on Elections destroyed on Tuesday about 4 million unused and rejected ballots from the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) at the National Printing Office.

“This is customary because we just want to make sure that the rejected ballots will not be used in illegal purposes,” said Comelec DEDA Helen C. Aguila-Flores, Director in-charge of the printing committee.

According to Flores, the ballots are “sacred” for the poll body and they do not want any incidents arising where the ballots may be used “one way or the other for any illegal purposes.”

The first step in the process is by labeling the ballots as either unused or rejected, and after that, manually tearing them up and turning them over to the disposal committee. The final step is the shredding the ballots.

“This is done after every election. Those are always possible scenarios. That’s how careful we are,” said Flores in Filipino and English.

She also noted that the 4 million destroyed ballots are “normal quantities” due to reprints or “unforeseen eventualities” taking place during the elections.

About 92 million ballots were printed in September. Around 68 million ballots were for the barangay elections, while 23 million ballots were printed for the SK.