Bridging gaps in the workplace

WHEN there is friction among team members, a leader needs to manage it right away before it escalates into a full-blown conflict. When a team does not get along well together, it is a leadership issue more than anything else. Your role is to create a safe space for everyone in the team, and not just for a few. When your team knows you have their best interest at heart, you effortlessly create your dream team. As the main culture builder of the team, you set the tone in the way team members relate to one another.

If you are managing a team, one of the most effective tools you can use in managing conflict is how you communicate. The way you talk to your team and how you address them indicates what they can and cannot do in the workplace. They need to understand when work is work, and when you are just having a conversation. Team dynamics vary from group to group, but if you want to maintain a certain level of respect, you need to draw the line between being professional and being too familiar.

When it comes to your team, conflict can be caused by factors such as their own personal circumstances, the people they work with, and their work environment. You need to understand that your team’s lives do not revolve around their work so you need to make allowances for things that might creep into their work. You need to be attuned to these things so you can help them cope with their concerns so they can do their work well.

Personal concerns include issues with their own skills, knowledge and attitude. Team members have different skill sets and sometimes these clash with other team members who expect them to already know what to do. When this happens, you need to help the lagging team member keep up by coaching them, asking a team member to mentor them, or sending them to training.

Sometimes, conflict can arise from unequal workloads which unduly burden one team member who then reacts negatively to others. Transparency in the way you assign tasks and monitoring their progress goes a long way in making your team understand that some tasks require more time and skill than others. You also need to make them understand the skills they should have as part of the team, and how the workload is designed to help them become equipped for whatever will be assigned to them in the future.

Sometimes conflict ensues because of differences in personalities, which could escalate to harassment if not managed properly. You need to help them find a way to work together professionally, otherwise it could lead to factions within your team or team members leaving the group.

Sometimes poor management contributes to workplace conflict especially when the leader does not know how to manage conflict, or they are the one causing the division in the team. An example is when a team member is unfairly treated by being given more work than others, or when someone is given more freedom in workload and timelines. Oftentimes, a leader’s unrealistic expectations also contribute to workplace conflict.

All of these could contribute to a negative work environment which increases the likelihood of a conflict. To keep the peace, you need to manage friction between team members so that it does not escalate into a crisis. Most workplace conflicts can be managed by a leader who can make their team listen.

First, you need to actively listen to individual team members and to the team as a whole. One-on-one coaching and time spent with individual team members help you understand their motivations and aspirations.

Suggestions from the team should be considered in the light of what is best for the entire team, more than how it benefits only a few. Your team should know in their hearts that when you decide, you decide in the best interest of the team.

When encountering issues, address them immediately. Do not let it fester and become an incident before you act. Most of the time, conflicts could have been avoided if a leader stepped in and decided right away what to do. When you see unacceptable behavior, tactfully ask them to stop so that everybody knows that it is something that is not tolerated in the team. Follow this up by talking to the offending person in private so that you can discover why they acted that way and agree on steps on how to avoid it in the future.

As a leader, you also need to set clear expectations so that everybody knows what they need to do and what they can expect from others in the team. You need to make team members understand that the workload is equitably distributed based on a team member’s skill level, difficulty of the task, and professional development. This way, everyone on the team knows why certain tasks are assigned to specific people and they can help each other out as they see fit. But this comes with a caveat that as a leader, you need to balance what your team needs to know with what they need to accomplish.

It goes without saying that you need to maintain impartiality so that there is no perceived favoritism. Once team members feel they are being excluded from others and they feel that you only prefer to work with certain members, you are making it difficult to motivate the entire team. There is also the danger that once you become too familiar with team members, you will find it difficult to discipline them when it is needed.

In the end, you need to respect and acknowledge personality differences and work ethics. Managing a team entails knowing how to keep the team together and helping them work through their differences. When team members are in conflict, your role is to help them work through it and find a way to get the work done.

Image credits: Annie Spratt on Unsplash





